Nick Neidert held Round Rock to one run on four hits through 5 2/3 innings, and the New Orleans Baby Cakes won the second game 2-1 to split a doubleheader with the Express.
Derek Fisher's leadoff home run —his third homer of the doubleheader — was the only Round Rock run. The Baby Cakes (2-1) took the lead for good in the bottom of the second on first baseman Matt Snyder's two-run homer to left.
Left-hander Jose Quijada shut out the Express the remaining 1 1/3 innings to get the save.
In the first game, Yordan Alvarez hit three home runs and Derek Fisher two, and the Exprees overcame a 5-2 Baby Cakes lead to win 7-5.
Gallen savors performance
Zac Gallen said it may have been the best performance of is career, while throwing a seven-inning no-hitter against Round Rock on Friday night in a 2-1 Baby Cakes win.
“I've never thrown a no-hitter, so it was probably one of the more special (performances) that I could think of, especially in my pro career,” Gallen said. “I would have loved to have thrown a real no-hitter, all nine (innings), but my pitch count (90) was getting up there (87).”
Gallen, who was second in earned-run average among Pacific Coast League pitchers last season, said all four of his pitches (fastball, curve, cutter and changeup) were working beautifully, which gave him a lot of options.
“I think we just mixed them up pretty well,” he said. “I was able to get all four in the strike zone.”
He showed remarkable efficiency. Only four Express hitters had a count of four pitches. Baby Cakes pitching coach Jeremy Powell, Gallen said, has stressed keeping his pitch count down.
“They want me to be aggressive,” he said. “That tells me I'll have to trust my pitches.”
From the looks of Friday night, that shouldn't be a problem, for the most part. He didn't walk a batter and struck out 11 against a team loaded with good prospects. Nine of the parent Houston Astros' top 25 prospects are with the Express, including four of the top 100 in all of baseball, according to MLB.com.
“I am really pleased that my cutter was good,” Gallen says. “I lost it toward the end of last season.
“The big thing was the fastball up. I was able to get a few strikeouts with that. Usually, you want to keep your fastball down, but the analytics department and the pitching coaches say it's a pitch I should utilize. That's something I'm going to concentrate on this season.”
Extra bases
Designated hitter Harold Ramirez hit the Cakes' first home run of the season in the third inning of Saturday's first game. It went 444 feet to straightaway center field. … Including opening night, by the fourth inning of Saturday's first game, Round Rock had four hits, three of which were homers. … After Friday's win, New Orleans was in first place alone in the American South for the first time since July 21, 2014, a total of 1,720 days. The Cakes had lost their past five season home openers. … The Cakes' 17 strikeouts Friday are a franchise record for a nine-inning game. It also was the most since New Orleans pitchers struck out 17 in 11 innings vs. Iowa on May 6, 2014. Gallen fanned 11, and relievers Jarlin Garcia and Tommy Eveld struck out the side in the eighth and ninth. Eveld's first Triple A pitch was hit for a homer by Round Rock second baseman Jack Mayfield. Eveld then fanned the next three.