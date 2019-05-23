There was an audible sigh of relief Wednesday night from New Orleans Baby Cakes shortstop J.T. Riddle.
Riddle had gone 2-for-his-last-30 at the plate before going 3 for 4 with three RBIs in Wednesday night's impressive 9-1 win against Oklahoma City that tied the series at 1-1.
“It felt good finally seeing the ball get around some defenders,” said Riddle, who is batting .256 since being optioned from the Miami Marlins on April 17. “It's been a rough little patch for me the past week, but I've been having hard contact, hitting the ball right at people. So, it was nice to come in and get some results.”
Riddle had two doubles and a home run Wednesday. That after getting one hit in his past 23 at-bats. His previous multi-hit game and last homer came on May 13 vs. San Antonio in which he was 2 for4 with one RBI and two runs. He was batting .327 after that game.
Riddle said it's been a little difficult getting on track. In his first 15 games with the Marlins, he batted .156. He was sent to New Orleans to get more plate appearances and got off to a .353 start in his first five games. However, he went on the injured list from April 29-May 5 after injuring his thumb sliding into second base.
In the seven games sandwiching the stint on the injured list, he went 9 for 21 (.409) between April 17 — his first game — to May 6. And, he had a four-game stretch from May 10-13 in which he went 6-for-13 (.333).
Then came the slump, his average falling to .232. And, on Tuesday, Riddle went 0-for-4 and stranded seven on base, including four in scoring position, and also committed two errors.
On Wednesday, however, he doubled to the right field corner with two out in the first inning. He grounded to first base in the third. He then lofted a high fly to shallow center field that made him chuckle. Oklahoma City center fielder Shane Peterson lost the ball in the lights, and Riddle got a double, scoring Isan Diaz for a 3-0 lead that touched off the five-run inning. Riddle homered in the seventh, pushing the score to 9-0.
“When that (double) fell, I said, 'That one makes up for all that has happened the past week,' ” he said. “In the series at Iowa, I hit about eight that could have been hits, but I got none. All those hard hit balls that were outs and (defenders) layin' out, catching the ball.
“But I'd been through that before. When I was in Double A (Jacksonville), I went through a stretch like I just had, then I had a 30-game hitting streak. So, this time, I had a lot of positive things at the plate, and I just kept my spirit and confidence up.”
Extra bases
Infielder Micah Brown was promoted to the Cakes from High A Jupiter. Brown has played first base, shortstop, second and third with Jupiter this season. He made an appearance as a pinch-runner with the Baby Cakes on April 13, his only game above Single A. The move put New Orleans' roster at the maximum 25.