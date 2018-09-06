Triple-A baseball is headed from New Orleans to Kansas, officials confirmed Thursday.
But the team's oft-ridiculed identity as the Baby Cakes — a reference to the king cakes that are ubiquitous in the area during Carnival — may not be going with it.
That much was clear during a celebratory news conference Thursday in Witchita, where the city's mayor, Jeff Longwell, confirmed that a deal was in place for the team after years of trying to lure a Major League Baseball-affiliated franchise.
The city plans to spend perhaps as much as $73 million to build a new stadium, which will likely include an entertainment district with retail and dining, as well as other features, part of a broader effort aimed at rejuvenating the city's waterfront.
"We don't expect them to keep the name Baby Cakes," Longwell told reporters, drawing laughter, "although it does have some familiarity with my nickname." Longwell did not say what his nickname is.
The move is pending approval by Minor League Baseball and Pacific Coast League officials, who are expected to make an official decision by the end of the year, Wichita officials said.
The move will likely not take place until after the 2019 or 2020 season.
The Advocate reported on the move on Wednesday.
“Triple-A baseball is coming to Wichita because of who we are today and because of who we aspire to be tomorrow,” Longwell said. “We’ve worked tirelessly on this deal. It’s not just about another great quality of life amenity, or baseball: this is about investing in our city and continuing to make Wichita a regional destination.”
The city has not had an affiliated team since the Wichita Wranglers, a Double-A team, left in 2006.
For the Baby Cakes, the allure of a new stadium in a city that has lacked an MLB affiliate for more than a decade was likely too good to pass up. The team plays in the Pacific Coast League — one notch below the majors — which means frequent travel to games out west. That travel makes the team more expensive to operate.
At home, the Baby Cakes finished 21st out of 30 teams in Triple-A in terms of 2017 attendance, according to Ballpark Digest.
The team's longtime home on Airline Drive, often referred to as the Shrine on Airline, was built in 1997. Louisiana paid $21 million to build the ballpark as part of a capital-projects bill that also included the New Orleans Saints' state-of-the-art practice facility, located next door, as well as the New Orleans Arena, now the Smoothie King Center.
The baseball team's ownership at the time also paid an extra $5 million for amenities, including VIP luxury suites, a swimming pool and two hot tubs in right field.
Owned by the Louisiana Stadium & Exposition District, which primarily oversees the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the state, the 10,000-seat stadium is among the oldest in minor league baseball. It would likely require several million dollars of renovations before it would be chosen to house a possible successor franchise, potentially a team in the Double-A Southern League.
The Advocate reported Wednesday that a group of investors interested in purchasing a Double-A team for New Orleans would likely involve Baby Cakes' owner and president Lou Schwechheimer, a longtime Triple-A baseball owner and executive.
New Orleans’ Triple-A franchise arrived from Denver in 1993. Then known as the Zephyrs, they played their home games at Privateer Park on the UNO campus until moving to the stadium on Airline Drive in Metairie in 1997, serving at various times over the years as an affiliate and talent farm of MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros, Washington Nationals, New York Mets and Miami Marlins.