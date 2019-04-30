First baseman Matt Snyder hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, breaking a scoreless tie, and the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Memphis Redbirds 3-0 for their third consecutive victory Tuesday.
Hector Noesi (3-1) shut out Memphis (13-12) on five hits over six innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. The Baby Cakes (15-10) took a 2-0 series lead and won their third game in a row and eighth in 10.
“Noesi has been solid for us all year,” manager Keith Johnson said. “He and (Zac) Gallen at the top of the rotation have been great.”
Snyder's homer came off Memphis starter Daniel Ponce De Leon (2-1) with one out after Harold Ramirez blooped a single to right field and Peter O'Brien singled sharply to left.
It marked the second consecutive game in which a Cakes starter shut out the Redbirds for at least 5 2/3 innings and a late home run secured the victory. O'Brien hit a two-out shot in the eighth on Monday.
Meyer's optimism grows
In his first three starts of the season, New Orleans Baby Cakes right-hander Ben Meyer struggled, going 0-2 with an 8.76 earned-run average.
However, on Monday, in his fourth outing, Meyer with a good fastball, allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Two relievers picked up from there in a 3-0 victory. The score was 1-0 until the eighth.
“I think I did a good job of keeping our team in the game, giving us a chance to win,” said Meyer, 26, who is in his second season with the Baby Cakes.
Meyer said he was most pleased with how well he threw off-speed pitches — his curve and change-up. On his change-up, in particular, he'd made an adjustment that worked.
“On my change-up, I switched my grip to one that is more comfortable,” he said. “I went from a circular grip to one that's more like a fastball.”
It gave him better control, which allowed him to keep hitters off-balance better than he had in his first three games. Command was definitely an issue in those games.
In his first start, against Round Rock on April 1, he allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings, but two of the hits were four home runs. He next allowed four runs, with one homer, in 4 2/3 against Iowa in another loss. He again gave up four runs — in 3 1/3 innings — at Round Rock on April 24.
“Command (of off-speed pitches) wasn't where I wanted it to be, and I'd get behind in counts,” he said. “The hitters would sit on my fastball. That's where I made some good adjustments (Monday).”
Meyer, who was drafted in the 29th round from Minnesota in 2015, struck out eight in his first start, seven in his next one, then two and he fanned six Monday. However, he walked three, three, five and four in his outings.
On Monday, when there were runners on base, he did not allow hard-hit balls. He hasn't allowed a homer in his past two starts. Getting more consistent throwing the curve and change-up for strikes is the next step, which likely would decrease his walks. He said he thinks Monday marks a turnaround.
“It was definitely a good outing to build off,” he said. “Keep that momentum going, keep working on what I've been working on.”
Extra bases
Right-hander Jeff Brigham on Tuesday was activated from the disabled list. He was sidelined April 9. He made one start, pitching one inning on April 7 and allowing one run on two hits. … Heading into Tuesday's game, New Orleans had 32 home runs, ninth in the Pacific Coast League. Last season, the Cakes had nine in April. … R.J. Alvarez is tied for the PCL lead with four saves. Last season while with Round Rock, Alvarez led the league with 24.