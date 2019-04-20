Shortstop Yadier Rivera scored from third base on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, giving the New Orleans Baby Cakes a 4-3 comeback win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday.
The Baby Cakes (8-8) tied the series 1-1 with the third of a four-game series Sunday.
“Early, it was a little sloppy, and we allowed a couple of runs to score,” manager Keith Johnson said. “We put up some runs late. It was good to see guys get on base and that it's never over until it's over.”
After Rivera and Gabriel Guerrero reached on one-out singles, putting runners on first and third, designated hitter Matt Snyder was walked intentionally, loading the bases and setting up a potential inning-ending double play.
However, reliever Michael Ynoa threw wide on a 2-2 pitch that went off the glove of catcher Andrew Susac, enabling Rivera to score.
New Orleans trailed 3-0 in the sixth, with all three runs coming on errors. However, second baseman Isan Diaz hit a two-run double in the bottom of the inning, and center fielder Monte Harrison hit an opposite-field solo homer to right in the eighth, tying the score.
Long ball woes
Halfway through the New Orleans Baby Cakes' second home series, the wind blowing out has been most noticeable even for April.
Also noticeable has been the 25 home runs the Baby Cakes' pitching staff has allowed. Entering Saturday's games, that was third in the Pacific Coast League. And, 16 of the home runs had come at home.
Given the small sample size of 13 games, pitching coach Jeremy Powell said “concerned” is too strong of a word.
“It's a long season, and this field usually plays pretty big,” Powell said. “But at the end of the day, we are giving up way too many home runs.”
Playing into it may be a new edict with the parent Miami Marlins and with Major League Baseball teams overall. With an emphasis on hitting more home runs in today's risk-reward baseball, pitchers are being taught to use the high fastball more as an effective pitch.
“There's a lot of success (for pitchers) at the top of the strike zone now,” Powell said. “Guys who have a high velocity and high spin rate, hitters are having trouble catching up to that. When you've got measureables with launch angle and exit velocity, hitters are trying to hit the ball hard and hit it up in the air.”
Throwing high fastballs would seem to go against the norm of keeping fastballs down.
“In the past, a high fastball would be a little higher than the waist area,” he said. “Now, when we say 'high,' it's up around the letters.”
Only eight of the home runs allowed by the Cakes have come against the starters. The relievers have given up 18, even though they have logged 20 fewer innings (70 2/3 to 50 2/3).
“It's been heavily one-sided,” Powell said. “I told our pitchers (Saturday) we've got to execute up in the count and we've got to execute our breaking balls and our soft stuff better and expand the zone down when we're ahead of guys.
“And, hopefully, when the heat settles in and the humidity settles in, some of those balls will stay in the yard.”
Extra bases
Former LSU shortstop and Baby Cakes catcher Austin Nola is second in the Pacific Coast League in hitting at .444. He led the league entering Friday's games. … Infielder Jon Berti, who also can play outfield, was called up by the Marlins. Berti was to start at shortstop Friday for the Cakes, but was held out pending the move. Berti reached base in all 13 games in which he played and led the PCL with 13 walks. … Outfielder Austin Dean optioned back to New Orleans on Saturday afternoon. Dean batted .375 in six games with the Baby Cakes before being called up on April 12. With the Marlins, he batted .227 in six games with nine strikeouts in 22 at-bats. However, reports out of Miami say Dean, a former corner infielder, also had some struggles defensively. … Right-hander Dustin Beggs was promoted from Jacksonville to take the place of Joe Gunkel, who was placed on the injured list.