OKLAHOMA CITY — Jeff Brigham limited the OKC Dodgers to two runs on eight hits in seven innings and earned his first Triple-A victory as the New Orleans Baby Cakes rallied for a 4-2 victory Thursday.
The win came against Brigham's former organization, Oklahoma City.
Eric Campbell collected two RBIs, and Magneuris Sierra doubled and tripled in the Baby Cakes' win.
The Baby Cakes won the first and last games in the five- game series at Oklahoma City to improve to 46-52.
The Baby Cakes continue their road trip against the Iowa Cubs on Friday in Des Moines.