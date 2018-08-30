Left fielder Chris Bostick’s single to left field against former LSU pitcher Jeremy Bleich scored Isan Diaz from second base with two outs in the 10th inning and the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat Nashville 5-4 on Thursday in Metairie.
New Orleans (68-67) moved above .500 for the fourth time in eight days in its quest to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2012. The Cakes begin a season-ending four-game series against Omaha on Friday.
The Baby Cakes tied the score 4-4 in the sixth, scoring two runs against Sounds starter James Naile on Peter O’Brien’s RBI double and Chad Wallach’s double-play grounder that scored O’Brien from third.
O’Brien’s solo home run in the fourth and Peter Mooney’s RBI single in the fifth gave New Orleans a 2-1 lead. However, Nashville chased Cakes starter Sandy Alcantara in the sixth by scoring three runs on Matt Joyce’s two-run single and an RBI single by BJ Boyd.
Peters right on time
Dillon Peters’ performance Wednesday night against Nashville statistically was his best as a professional.
Peters’ 12 strikeouts over a career-high eight innings in a 3-0 victory tied New Orleans’ franchise record. By the sixth inning, he’d surpassed his previous career high of eight strikeouts set in 2016 with Class A Jupiter.
Peters, 25, who was drafted in the 10th round in 2014 from the University of Texas, struck out two batters in five different innings Wednesday, including the last two he faced.
Baby Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler said it was Peters’ best showing this season, his first in Triple-A.
“He’s had a couple of really good outings,” Beyeler said. “He threw pretty well in Albuquerque in a hot day game (on Aug. 7). But overall and against the quality of the competition with (Nashville) having three pretty good hitters in the middle of the lineup, and getting to face (Oakland A’s Matt) Joyce (rehab assignment) in that last inning, I think it was his best performance this season.”
Not to mention what was on the line. New Orleans has battled back from 10 games below .500 since Aug. 3 and has been above break-even three times since Aug. 22.
Locating his fastball well then throwing lethal two-strike changeups, Peters coldly stopped that. It put the Cakes back at .500 when a loss would have put them two games under with five to go.
“We’d kind of given the one up the night before late in the game,” Beyeler said. “For him to come in and have a quality start is what we’re looking for every time out. He sure did a nice job.”
Peters, a 5-foot-9 left-hander, rapidly has moved through Miami’s system, last year going from the Rookie League Marlins to Jupiter, then to Double-A Jacksonville before being called up the Miami for six games, all starts (1-2, 5.17 ERA).
He started this season in Miami but was sent to New Orleans on May 4. He was called up for two stints after that but has spent the bulk of his season with the Baby Cakes. He was 2-7 before reeling off four consecutive wins.
“We’ve worked with him on simplifying some command things and mechanical issues,” Beyeler said. “A lot of times, it’s confidence. Guys go up to the big leagues, and things don’t go their way up there. Then they have to come back here, and you have to build there confidence back up. Just getting his confidence back up has been good to see.”
Extra bases
Former Jesuit High School and Southeastern Louisiana University pitcher Kyle Keller relieved Peters with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to get his first Triple-A save. In four appearances since coming to the Cakes on Aug. 15, Keller has pitched five innings, allowing one run on two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.