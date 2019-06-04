Zac Gallen held Fresno to one run on four hits through seven innings, and the New Orleans Baby Cakes broke the game open with a three-run sixth inning for a 5-1 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Tuesday.
In winning the opener of the three-game series, the Cakes got their third consecutive win and fifth in six games since losing three in a row at home to Iowa.
Gallen (8-1) struck out 11 and walked two in notching his Pacific Coast League-leading eighth victory. The 11 strikeouts tied his career high set April 5 in the season-opener against Round Rock.
Catcher Wilkin Castillo hit a two-out solo home run in the second inning, and second baseman Isan Diaz hit a one-out shot in the third, giving the Baby Cakes a 2-1 lead.
In the sixth, Right fielder Gabriel Guerrero hit a run-scoring double, then scored on a single by Castillo. Shortstop Micah Brown followed with a single, scoring third baseman Deven Marrero.
The Grizzlies had hit a home run in all 23 of their road games but did not hit one in Tuesday's game.
Cake triumverate
New Orleans Baby Cakes pitching coach Jeremy Powell said he doesn't think he's seen it before.
The top three spots among Pacific Coast League earned-run average leaders are held by the Baby Cakes. Elieser Hernandez (3-1) leads the league with a 1.13 ERA, Zac Gallen (7-1) is second (1.70) and Hector Noesi (5-2) is third (2.19).
“It's been kind of nice to give those guys the ball every fifth day, sixth day,” said Powell, who is in his eighth season in the Marlins' organization and second with the Baby Cakes. “All of them are finding success their own way.”
The Baby Cakes are second in the Pacific Coast League with a 3.91 earned-run average, behind San Antonio at 3.48. However, concerning only starting pitchers, New Orleans leads the league with a 3.33 ERA. San Antonio is second at 3.35.
The Cakes are just 59 games into the 140-game season. However, 2005 was the last time three pitchers from one team finished the season 1-2-3 in the PCL in earned-run average. That was Memphis' Kevin Jarvis (3.38), Chris Gissell (3.54) and Anthony Reyes (3.64).
Since then, the 2016 Fresno Grizzlies had three in the top four (1-3-4), and the 2006 Round Rock Express (1-2), the 2009 Express (1-3) and the 2017 Oklahoma City Dodgers (1-2) each had two.
The Cakes' starting rotation also leads the PCL in walks and hits allowed per innings pitched (1.16) and opponents batting average (.221) and are the only group with more than 300 innings pitched (331 1/3). Cakes starters also lead minor league Baseball with 337 strikeouts, five more than Advanced A Lexington (Ky.) and 60 more than second-place Memphis and Iowa in the PCL.
Powell said there has been one constant, which has been key to their success.
“They're changing speeds and pitching up and down well,” he said. “As a group, they are doing a great job of pitching ahead. You have to be able to control counts, and they're doing a good job of that. For me, it's a matter of changing speeds and keeping hitters off-balance with their stuff, disrupting hitters' timing, and that's what they're doing.”
They're different, though.
“Gallen is a prospect on his way up who we hope can help us at the major league level soon. He has a four-pitch mix, and he uses them all, and he's more efficient this year.
“Noesi has pitched (15 years professionally), and he repeats his delivery probably the best of anybody. He creates that timing discomfort just because of that, and he's got command and experience.
“Hernandez doesn't have a lot of experience at the upper levels, but he's learned what to do to get hitters out. They're all having success at their own pace, and it's good to see.”
Extra bases
Coming into Tuesday's series opener, the Fresno Grizzlies had hit a home run in all 23 of their road games, the only Minor League or Major League team to have homered in all of its road games. … Magneuris Sierra is the third player to begin a stint with the Cakes with a four-game hitting streak. Austin Dean and Jon Berti are the others. Sierra got eight hits, the most in the first four games.