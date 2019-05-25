Second baseman Isan Diaz and right fielder Monte Harrison both hit a home run, and New Orleans got its fourth consecutive victory, beating the Iowa Cubs 6-3 Saturday.
In winning the teams' series opener, the Baby Cakes (28-22) won for the sixth time in seven games. The Baby Cakes had 13 hits.
“We did a good job of putting up runs early,” manager Keith Johnson said. “The way the game went, it seemed like we had a bigger lead than we did.”
Cakes starting pitcher Dustin Beggs (3-1) allowed three runs on six hits in five innings, with two walks and four strikeouts.
Diaz hit a one-out homer in the first inning against Trevor Clifton (1-3), Diaz's fourth consecutive game with a home run. He led off the third with a double, and J.T. Riddle followed with a double, then scored on Lewis Brinson's single, as the Cakes led 3-0.
Harrison led off the fourth with a 470-foot shot to left, his first homer since May 16. One out later, Riddle doubled to right, and Brinson again singled him home for a 5-1 margin.
Diaz went 3-for-4 with a walk, single, double, home run, three runs and a RBI to pace the Cakes.
Cubs present challenge
The New Orleans Baby Cakes are coming off a 3-1 series win against Oklahoma City, have won three games in a row entering Saturday and have won five of their past six games.
However, in this series against the Iowa Cubs, New Orleans is going against the first-place team from the American North Division. The Cubs had won three in a row heading into Saturday.
The Baby Cakes, though, entered with a 7-4 record against Iowa, the only team in the Pacific Coast League with a winning record this season against the Cubs. With this being the final series between the teams, New Orleans finished 5-3 at Iowa, and entered this series 2-1 against them.
“Obviously, our starting pitching has been the backbone of anything we've done lately,” Cakes manager Keith Johnson said. “Our starters have been able to go deeper into the games against them.”
Three of the Baby Cakes' six shutouts this season have come against Iowa, which is 14th in the league in hitting.
This series features the league's Nos. 2 (New Orleans, 3.93) and 3 teams (Iowa, 4.25) in terms of earned-run average. The Cakes' starters have pitched 263 1/3 innings, 63.3 percent of the staff's innings, which leads the PCL. Iowa is second with 58.1 percent of its innings pitched being by starters.
In terms of the collective ERA by starters, New Orleans is first at 3.32, with Iowa fourth at 4.68.
“It's an opportunity for us to match up against one of the better clubs on our side (American Conference) of the league,” Johnson said. “We'll have to be at our best, and hopefully we can continue to do what we have against them.”
Extra bases
Outfielder Isaac Galloway was off the Cakes' roster Saturday after being designated for assignment. He is expected to rejoin the team if he clears waivers. Galloway was on the Marlins' 40-man roster, but a spot had to be cleared for catcher Bryan Holaday, who was not on it, when he was called up. … When second baseman Isan Diaz homered with one out in the first inning Saturday, it marked his fourth consecutive game with a round-tripper. Destin Hood (May 23-27, 2017) was the last New Orleans player to accomplish the feat. … Outfielder Lewis Brinson, who has batted .350 (7-for-20) in his past five games, soon may be expected to be called up to the Marlins. Shortstop J.T. Riddle is scheduled to play some games in center field. As of Saturday, the Cakes had three outfielders — Brinson, Monte Harrison and Gabriel Guerrero. … Rodrigo Vigil, who reported to the Cakes on Friday after Holaday was called up to Miami, started at catcher on Saturday. … Iowa came in with the PCL's best road record, 18-6, the fourth-best road mark in all of Minor League Baseball.