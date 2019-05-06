Elieser Hernandez didn't allow a hit for 61/3 innings, and this time the New Orleans Baby Cakes got a commanding early lead to gain a series split with the Oklahoma City Dodgers with a 4-0 win Monday.
Oklahoma City first baseman Cameron Perkins hit a one-out double to the left-field corner in the seventh, the only hit off Hernandez (1-1), who struck out 10 and lowered his earned-run average from 1.46 to 1.16 in getting his first win after his fifth start.
“He got ahead in the counts,” manager Keith Johnson said. “He did a much better job working the bottom of the (strike) zone, and his change-up was really a factor late in the game.”
The Baby Cakes (17-14) scored two runs in the first inning on Matt Snyder's RBI double followed by Lewis Brinson's run-scoring single. Deven Marrero scored on catcher Bryan Holaday's sacrifice fly in the second, and J.T. Riddle led off the third with a line-drive homer into the pool behind the right-field wall.
On Tuesday, the Cakes begin a four-game series at San Antonio.
Family ties
Seeing New Orleans Baby Cakes outfielder Gabriel Guerrero in the batter's box, the gangly build and free-swinging hitting approach, the family resemblance is obvious.
His uncles are Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero and former eight-year major leaguer Wilton Guerrero. Gabriel's father, Eleazer, played two seasons with the Los Angels Dodgers' Summer League affiliate.
“I learned how to hit from Vladi and Wilton, but I grew up playing in Wilton's academy, so it was mostly Wilton,” Gabriel Guerrero said. “My dad also worked with me.”
He said philosophy of the free-swinging Guerrero family is simple. Vladimir Guerrero, mainly, was known for swinging at bad pitches, but he often hit them.
“It's see the ball, hit the ball, not think too much,” Gabriel said. “You want to swing at strikes, but sometimes you want to swing at balls.”
Gabriel, 25, is the first cousin of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., baseball's top prospect recently called up by the Toronto to Blue Jays.
“We talk almost every day,” Gabriel said. “Vladimir (Sr.) had a big yard at their house, and we played ball there all the time. Vlad Jr. is five years younger than I am, but he was a really good player at a young age. He always played with older guys.”
Gabriel Guerrero has shown flashes of being a potentially good hitter, but he is batting .178 with 25 strikeouts in 73 at-bats.
“I was trying to do too much at the beginning of the season,” he said. “I was trying to hit the ball too hard, trying to hit homers.”
He said he does not feel pressure to make his mark because of Vlad Jr.'s or his uncles' success.
“I wouldn't say it's pressure,” said Gabriel, who has a brother in the White Sox's organization and a cousin in the Mets' system. “Just trying to keep the Guerrero name on top.”
Guerrero batted .292 with 17 homers and 15 doubles last season with Triple-A Louisville. Cakes manager Keith Johnson said Guerrero is a very good prospect who has another Guerrero trait — a powerful, accurate arm.
“He can play all three outfield positions,” Johnson said. “It's about putting the work in the (batting cage). His mindset's in the right place, he goes about his business the right way, and he plays the game hard.”
Extra bases
After sitting out Friday's opener against Oklahoma City, Harold Ramirez went 4-for-5 Saturday with a home run (his second), two runs and an RBI and 1-for-4 Sunday with a homer and two runs. Ramirez has 11 doubles this season, including nine in the past 12 games since April 21 and is batting .361. ninth in the PCL. … After his “Golden Sombrero” four strikeouts in Thursday's series finale against Memphis, Austin Dean went went 6-for-13 with two home runs, a double, seven RBIs, three runs and one strikeout, raising his season's average from .359 to .377 heading into Monday's game.