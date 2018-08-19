NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Beau Taylor delivered a two-out run scoring single in the eighth inning to give the Nashville Sounds a 5-4 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes in the final game of the three-game series Sunday.
Nashville had a pair of solo home runs in the second inning to start the scoring. The Baby Cakes answered with three runs in the third. The Sounds added a pair of runs in the fourth and New Orleans tied the game in the fifth.
In the eighth inning Anthony Garcia doubled, advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on the Taylor single.
Chad Wallach led New Orleans with a pair of hits, Peter O’Brien doubled and drove in a run. The Cakes offense left seven on base and finished the game 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
The Baby Cakes have won 12 of their past 15 games.
Game notes: Peter O’Brien is 12 for 26 with six home runs, and 11 RBIs in his eight game hitting streak. The Cakes are 12-6 in August and looking for their first winning month this season. New Orleans is 22-16 in division play and the only team with a winning record in the American South Division.
Next: New Orleans returns home to open a three-game series at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the Memphis Redbirds.