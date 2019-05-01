Anthony Shew shut out New Orleans Baby Cakes on three hits for 52/3 innings, and Baby Cakes center fielder Monte Harrison misplayed a fly ball that resulted in two runs as the Memphis Redbirds won 5-1 on Wednesday.
Memphis (14-12) ended the Baby Cakes' three-game winning streak and cut their series lead to 2-1 heading into Thursday's final game.
Shew (1-0), pitching in his Triple-A debut, walked one and struck out four.
There were two outs in the top of the sixth when Memphis' Lane Thomas' fly to center field off starter Elieser Hernandez. Harrison appeared to camp under it, but the ball went over his head for a triple. That scored Adolis Garcia from second base. Max Schronk followed with a single, scoring Thomas for a 2-0 lead.
Ramirez finding groove
Last season, Harold Ramirez was the Eastern League batting champion with a .320 average.
Then, on a team with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and and Bo Bichette, Ramirez was selected playoffs MVP after leading New Hampshire, the Toronto Blue Jays' Double-A affiliate, to the league title.
He wasn't done. Ramirez also won the Venezuela Winter League title, hitting .381.
As a six-year free-agent, Ramirez, who had been in Double A for 2½ seasons, signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins.
“Seventeen teams wanted to sign me, but I chose the Marlins because it was the best opportunity for me,” said Ramirez, a 24-year-old outfielder from Cartagena, Colombia. “The Blue Jays didn't promote me to Triple A, so I went to play in Venezuela.”
So far, the deal is looking good for the Marlins. Ramirez entered Wednesday's game against Memphis with a .337 batting average after going 3-for-4 on Tuesday.
“The first few weeks of the season, I felt a little bit weird, but I made my adjustment with my legs, and now I feel good at home plate,” he said. “I adjusted my feet to pull the ball more. Last year, I started pulling the ball (to left field) more, and I hit more homers (11) and doubles (37).”
In his last 10 games, Ramirez, who bats in the middle of the Baby Cakes' surprisingly potent lineup, has hit .395, including seven doubles in his past eight.
In the past seven, starting with the series at Round Rock, he has gone 12-for-26 (.462). In the five games against Round Rock, he went 9-for-19 (.474). Ramirez and Austin Dean (.526, 10-for-19) keyed the series win at Round Rock.
“(Ramirez) hits the ball to right/center (fields),” Cakes hitting coach Justin Mashore said. “He's working on pulling the ball even more. For him to hit the ball to both sides of the field is the only thing we're putting an emphasis on.”
Mashore said Ramirez has been holding his own in the outfield, too. Ramirez isn't the fastest outfielder, and he says he has an average arm.
“But I'm good at seeing the ball off the bat and anticipating,” he said. “I want to be more consistent, like I did last year. I think that will help me get to the big leagues.”
Extra bases
Monte Harrison's on-base streak ended at 16 games Tuesday. He had a .441 on-base percentage during the streak. … Heading into Wednesday's game, the Redbirds were 0-for-21 with runners in scoring position against Cakes pitchers. New Orleans leads the Pacific Coast League with a .205 (43-for-210) opponents batting average with RISP.