Second baseman Isan Diaz scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning by Fresno reliever Fernando, and Yadiel Rivera came home on Gabriel Guerrero's sacrifice fly Thursday to lead the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 6-4 win over the Fresno Grizzlies in Metairie.
It gave New Orleans (34-27) a 2-1 series win and its sixth win in eight games. It also meant New Orleans has a 51-49 lead in the all-time series with Fresno; the Baby Cakes are expected to move to Wichita, Kansas, next season, and the teams aren't scheduled to play again.
Reliever Mike Kickham, who made 47 starts for Grizzlies from 2013-2014, capped a 12-pitch at-bat against Derek Self with a homer to right field that tied the score 4-4.
The Grizzlies got to starter Ben Meyer for four runs in the top of the fifth inning, erasing a 3-0 Baby Cakes lead. Meyer hit two batters with pitches, walked two, including one with the bases loaded, and gave up a run-scoring single and a two-run base hit.
The Cakes led 3-0 after a two-run homer by catcher Tyler Heineman, another former Fresno player, in the second and a run-scoring single by Lewis Brinson in the third.
Dry for now
Heavy rain had been forecast for Thursday, and it appeared the New Orleans Baby Cakes-Fresno series finale would be canceled.
With the teams playing only one series against each other each season because of their locations, that game would not have been made up.
However, after a noon storm, Thursday was sunny. Thus far, the Baby Cakes have had one rain out, that coming on Opening Day against Round Rock. That was made up in a doubleheader two days later.
Manager Keith Johnson said the Baby Cakes, who have seen three road games postponed due to cold or rain, said the team has been fortunate at home. Johnson he was glad for the three scheduled off days in June, more than any month for the Cakes.
“The schedule already is tough with regard to off days and travel, and when you have games canceled, the schedule can get backed up to where now you're playing a bunch of games in a short period,” he said.
The Grizzlies have gotten to know a little about that. Coming into this season, the Grizzlies had not had a rain out in arid Fresno since 2016 and, had not had multiple rain-outs in a season since 2002.
All that changed on this past May. The Grizzlies not only were rained out on May 16 but also two days later. That had them playing 18 of 22 home games in 23 days. Fresno had three doubleheaders in that stretch.
With the Baby Cakes, the field tarp being pulled onto the field and off is a usual sight. According to Grizzlies media relations director Paul Braverman, from 2016-18, the tarp was placed on the Chukchansi Park field twice – once in 2016 and once in '18 on game days. However, there was no rain delay either time. The tarp was never put down in 2017.
Extra bases
New Orleans continues its seven-game home stand with four against the Sacramento River Cats, its third consecutive series playing against a team for the first time this season. Sacramento (.281) is fifth in hitting, with all of the top six teams being from the West, which is not uncommon. It is also tied for home runs (97) entering Thursday's games. However, the River Cats also are fourth in earned-run average. … Entering Thursday's game, Fresno outfielder and former LSU standout Andrew Stevenson, a Lafayette native, had gone 4 for 8 with two RBIs and two runs in his first two games against the Cakes. … Catcher Tyler Heineman and infielder Billy Fleming have been added to the Baby Cakes' roster. Heineman was obtained by the Miami Marlins in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 25 games with Triple-A Reno of the PCL Pacific Northern Division, he hit .325 with three home runs and 11 RBIs. Fleming signed with the Marlins on Monday. He was released by Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after 12 games in which he went 10 for 41 (.244).