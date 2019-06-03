The New Orleans Baby Cakes are coming off a 3 to 1 series win at Nashville in which new players emerged.
Outfielder Magneuris Sierra, catcher Rodrigo Vigil and infielder/outfielder Micah Brown made key contributions, Baby Cakes manager Keith Johnson said.
“We got a good look at Magneuris in spring training,” Johnson said. “He's another guy at the top of the lineup that can really run. When he gets on base, he can do some really good stuff on the bases.
“Vigil has been doing a great job behind the plate. … Brown is a young kid who came up just to fill in but found himself thrust into the starting lineup. And, he did well; he had a three-hit game the other night.”
Sierra, who played with the Baby Cakes last season, filled a big void as a lead-off hitter with Monte Harrison (hamstring) on the injured list. Sierra was promoted from Double-A Jacksonville to New Orleans for the start of the Nashville series. On Thursday, in the first game, he went 2-for-3.
On Friday, Brown, who came to the Cakes on May 23 and replaced called-up Austin Dean on the roster, went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run. Vigil replaced catcher Bryan Holaday after he was called up on May 24, and has backed up catcher Wilkin Castillo.
“(Their emergence) allows us to get some of these guys off their feet a little bit, get 'em a little bit of a rest,” Johnson said. “That will help in this heat.”
Extra bases
Harrison is on the seven-day injured list and was expected to return for Wednesday's game. Johnson said Harrison, rated as the third-best prospect in the Marlins' system and the best athlete, likely won't return until the next series against Sacramento, which begins Friday. “He's in the process of working his way back,” Johnson said. “We just want to make sure he's right. It's a leg injury, and that's something that's important to his game. We want to get him back 100 percent healthy, especially with this weather, and that way he hits the ground running, doing the same things he was doing prior to getting hurt.” Harrison hasn't played since May 25 against Iowa, but still leads the PCL in stolen bases (19). … Johnson formerly managed the Salt Lake Bees of the Pacific Southern Division, and often played against Fresno. However, he said he doesn't know much about this year's Grizzlies. Fresno was a Houston Astros affiliate last season, but now is affiliated with the Washington Nationals. … After games against Fresno, which is second in the Pacific North, and four vs. Sacramento, which leads the Pacific North, the Cakes travel to El Paso and Albuquerque, both of the Pacific South, as the Cakes' schedule turns to teams from the Western side of the league. … Fresno is sixth in the PCL in hitting at .274, the highest batting average of any team it will have faced thus far. Grizzlies left fielder Yadiel Hernandez is fifth in hitting at .355 and has 14 home runs. Third baseman Jacob Wilson s 13th at .321 and has 15 homers.
ew Orleans Baby Cakes (32-26) vs. Fresno Grizzlies (28-29)
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The Shrine on Airline, Metairie
Starting pitchers: RH Zac Gallen (7-1, 1.70) vs. RH Kevin McGowan (1-0, 1.80)
Broadcasts: WODT Sports 1280 radio, cakesbaseball.com