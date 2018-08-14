MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Peter Mooney sacrifice fly in the 10th inning scored the go-ahead run and the Baby Cakes held on to defeat the Memphis Redbirds 4-3 at Autozone Park.
New Orleans started the scoring with three solo home runs. Peter O’Brien delivered his fourth home run in three games with a second-inning blast. Tomas Telis and Jon Rodriguez hammered back-to-back homers in the fifth to give the Cakes a 3-0 advantage.
Memphis rallied with three in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game. Rangel Ravelo had three hits in the game and delivered a two-run home run in the fifth.
Ben Meyer pitched three shutout innings for the win, and Nick Wittgren earned his second save by pitching the bottom of the 10th.
The Cakes have won nine of their past 10 games and six consecutive road games.
Notes
Nick Wittgren earned his 23rd career save in a New Orleans uniform tying him with Reggie Harris for fifth-most in franchise history. ... New Orleans will continue its seven-game road trip with the third game of four-game series in Memphis. Zac Gallen will face his former organization at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
BROADCAST: Radio- Sports 1280 AM, and the iHeart Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.
NEXT HOME GAME – The ‘Cakes return home for a three game set against Memphis on Tuesday, August 28th at 7pm.