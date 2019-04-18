Third baseman Jon Berti and catcher Bryan Holaday both hit two-run homers in the fourth inning Thursday, leading New Orleans Baby Cakes to an 8-5 win over the Iowa Cubs at the Shrine on Airline.
The Baby Cakes (7-7) won the three-game series as the home stand continues Friday with four-games against the Omaha Storm Chasers.
Berti's and Holaday's blasts staked the Cakes to a 5-1 lead. Shortstop Dixon Machado hit a three-run homer off reliever Kyle Keller in the top of the seventh to pull Iowa (8-6) to one run.
However, first baseman Matt Snyder hit a two-run, opposite-field single to left as the Cakes responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Berti keeps it going
New Orleans Baby Cakes infielder Jon Berti singled in the second inning Thursday and extended streak his streak of reaching base to 13 consecutive games.
Berti, 29, who played in 801 Minor league games, received his first Major League call-up last season to Toronto.
“He tries to do anything he can to help the ballclub, whether its on the bases, whether it's defensively, maybe if you need to move a runner or bunt or hit and run,” Manager Keith Johnson said. “And, he takes it seriously. If he doesn't do a job, he takes it on his safe to feel he needs to do better. I guy who is that good of a self evaluator is a good guy to have in the clubhouse.”
Berti is batting just .258, which also was exactly his career Minor League average entering this season. In the 13 games he's played this season, he has gone without a hit in six, all coming after he started the season with a four-game hitting streak. However, he has drawn a Pacific Coast League-leading13 walks, including two in a game three times. During an 0-for-9 stretch spanning four games from April 9-13, he had seven walks.
He's struck out only four times.
“The thing that's sexy in baseball is batting average,” Johnson said. “But I can count on him to have a quality at-bat every time. It's about winning. It's about getting guys on base. Once you get there, you're a base-runner, you have an opportunity to help score a run and help the team get closer to a victory.
“And, he's one of the best base-runners we have. He can steal bases. He can go first to third, he can score from first on a hit.”
Berti has four stolen bases and has not been caught stealing. He has a .489 on-base percentage, and his walks-to-strikeout ratio is more than 3-to-1 for a stat in which 2-to-1 is considered good.
However, in the second game of Wednesday's double-header, it appeared the streak might end. Berti was inserted into the game in the top of the fifth during a double-switch. He batted in the bottom of the inning and grounded to shortstop. However, his bat was broken on the grounder, slowing the ball a bit, and he just beat out an infield hit.
Extra bases
Thursday's game was moved from a 7 pm start to 8 due to severe weather concerns. Baby Cakes general manager Augusto “Cookie” Rojas said a new, private meteorological service the team has employed – BamWX.com – has helped officials make up-to-the-minute decisions. “Every day I come to the office, I get a specific report by a group of meteorologists who are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Rojas said. “They give me advanced and specific of that day, as well as probabilities and different maps. European map, United States map. It gives me a better understanding of what's happening in the atmosphere. They've been extremely accurate on all their predictions so far this season.” … Before giving up two hits in relief Thursday, Jose Quijada had allowed one hit in 15 opposing at-bats, a .067 average that ranked fourth among PCL relievers. … After going 2-for-17 in his first five games, Gabriel Guerrero has gone 7-for-21 (.333) with three doubles over his past five games.