EL PASO — Raffy Lopez hammered an eighth-inning, two-run home run to lift the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the New Orleans Baby Cakes.
Austin Dean and J.B. Shuck each had a pair of hits and Eric Campbell added two RBIs, and the Baby Cakes led 3-1 in the third inning.
The Chihuahuas scored a two-out run in the fourth inning when a ball dropped just beyond the infield on the foul line to make it 3-2.
El Paso opened the eighth with a lead-off double off the wall, and then Lopez homered to give the Chihuahuas the lead. Reliever Brad Wieck pitched two innings to earn the win, and Trey Wingenter pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.
The Baby Cakes bullpen suffered its 19th blown save as Jose Quijada dropped his third game of the season.
NOTES: New Orleans is 13-15 in series openers and 2-12 on Wednesday’s. … The Baby Cakes promoted outfielder Isaac Galloway and pitcher Jarlin Garcia on Tuesday. … The Baby Cakes and El Paso meet in the second game of three-game set Thursday.