Braxton Lee scored the go-ahead run on a balk by Omaha Storm Chasers reliever Josh Staumont in the eighth inning, and Chris Bostick followed with a single that brought in Austin Nola to give the New Orleans Baby Cakes a 6-4 win Sunday.
New Orleans (69-69) has the opportunity to finish with the franchise's first winning record since 2012 in Monday's season finale against Omaha (65-74), which had won the first two games of the series.
The Baby Cakes started the game with two pitchers on rehab assignments from the Miami Marlins — Elieser Hernandez and Jarlin Garcia. However, scheduled starter Tyler Cloyd (6-5) entered with two out in the fifth and held Omaha to one run on four hits the rest of the way.
The Storm Chasers led 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh. Peter O'Brien's two-out, bases-loaded, opposite-field single scored Nola and Chris Diaz, tying the score 4-4.
Left-hander Dylan Peters (6-7) is scheduled to start Monday against Omaha left-hander Jake Kalish (6-6).
Clutch hitting lacking
This season, the New Orleans Baby Cakes have hit .273 with runners in scoring position, the franchise's best average since the 2007 season.
However, in its past seven games, the Baby Cakes have hit 12 for 79 (.174) with RISP, a big reason they have gone 2-5. A better RISP, and the Cakes likely would have sealed the franchise's first winning record since 2012.
“When you look at those stats — hits with two outs and hits with runners in scoring position — the team that that does best usually wins those games,” Baby Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler said.
In the final two games of the series at Round Rock (Texas Rangers) that preceded this season-ending, seven-game homestand, New Orleans had a 1 for 20 RISP, including 1 for 15 in a 3-2 loss on Aug. 26, the third game of a four-game series the teams split.
The Cakes followed that by going 10 for 33 (.303) against Nashville (Oakland A's) in a series they won, two games to one. The Sounds, meanwhile, went just 8 for 37 (.216) in a series in which two games went to 10 innings.
However, a bad RISP rared its ugly head again in the current series against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), an otherwise strong Triple-A franchise that has struggled the past two seasons. In losing the first two games of the four-game series, the Cakes went 0 for 7 in Friday's 3-0 loss then 1 for 9 in Saturday's 3-1 setback in which they left the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth.
Omaha went 2 for 7 in the first game, but all three runs came on two-out RISP hits.
Extra bases
Outfielder Austin Dean, who was called up to Miami on Aug. 15, was chosen the Marlins' Minor League Player of the Year. Jeff Brigham, whose contract was purchased on Friday, was selected the Baby Cakes' MVP, and second baseman Isan Diaz was picked as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's MVP. Dean batted .326 with nine homers, four triples, 12 doubles, 54 RBIs and 58 runs in 87 games with New Orleans. He was tabbed as the Southern League Player of the Month for April after hitting .420 with three homers, eight doubles, one triple, 14 RBIs and 13 runs. His combined average with Double-A Jacksonville and with New Orleans this season is .345, which led the Marlins' organization as is fifth in the Minor Leagues. Brigham was 5-2 with a 3.44 earned-run average in nine starts with the Cakes. He was 10-3 in 17 starts as he moved through Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A this season on his way to the Marlins. He made his major leauge debut on Sunday. Diaz, a good fielder, has hit .204 in 36 games with New Orleans heading into Sunday. With Jacksonville, he batted .245 but had 19 doubles, 10 homers and 42 RBIs and 44 runs in 83 games.