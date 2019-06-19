When the New Orleans Baby Cakes embarked on their just-completed seven-game road trip, it seemed the team may have facing a critical part of the season.
The Baby Cakes had just lost a home series against Sacramento, three games to one. Moreover, starting position players Monte Harrison, Matt Snyder and Isaac Galloway were sidelined with injuries, and top hitter Austin Dean and major league shortstop J.T. Riddle had been called up to the Miami Marlins. That diminished the team in the field and at the plate.
However, New Orleans proceeded to win two of three games at Pacific Southern Division leader El Paso then three of four at cellar-dweller Albuquerque during the road trip.
“We had a day off, and we had some additions and subtractions (to the roster), and the team began to settle in during the road trip,” manager Keith Johnson said Wednesday. “But I'd have to say the difference was our pitching staff. It's always difficult on your (pitching) staff when you play teams from the (Pacific) side of the league, but we were able to minimize the damage and win some games.”
Harrison returned during the road trip, and shortstop Eddy Alvarez was brought to the team, boosting its lineup with extra-base hits in his first four games and providing sure fielding.
The Cakes begin a five-game series Thursday against Nashville hoping to keep their success going. The Sounds are 28-43, last in the American Northern but a former division foe of New Orleans. The Cakes are 3-1 against them this season.
New Orleans is a season-high eight games over .500. However, while the Cakes have won their past four road series, they have lost two of their past three at home. They are two games into the second half of the final season in New Orleans. Winning this home series could help them keep pace in the division before heading into a nine-game road trip at Oklahoma City (four) and Memphis (five) before the All-Str break July 8-10.
Extra bases
Zac Gallen, who already this season became the first to receive pitcher of the week or player of the week three times in the same season, will be on the mound in Thursday's opener. Gallen (9-1) allowed four runs on four hits in 5⅔ innings in Friday series finale at El Paso but got the victory, his league-leading ninth of the season. … Reliever Tommy Eveld was sent to Double-A Jacksonville after giving up four runs on June 12 at El Paso. Aside from his mound implosion, the bullpen had a 1.77 ERA with 31 strikeouts ad 17 hits allowed during the road trip. … Isan Diaz's 17-game hitting streak ended in Monday's win at Albuquerque. It is the PCL's second-longest hitting streak this season and the longest since Reid Brignac's 19-game streak in 2015. During the streak, Diaz went 23-for-66 (.348) with four home runs, four doubles, two-triples, 13 RBIs and 15 runs, catapulting him into the team lead in runs (56), doubles (14), triples (two, tied with Harrison), home runs (14) and RBIs (43).