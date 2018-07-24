BABY CAKES 4, ACES 1
Tyler Cloyd allowed one hit through seven innings and hit a two-run double in the second inning to lead the Baby Cakes in their series opener against the Reno Aces on Tuesday in Metairie.
Cloyd (2-3) allowed a double leading off the seventh by Reno shortstop Ildemaro Vargas, who scored on a one-out grounder by left fielder Christian Walker. Before Vargas' hit, Cloyd had retired 18 consecutive batters, only four by strikeout.
Cloyd's double came with the bases loaded and one out. Austin Dean's one-out single to center plated Peter Mooney, giving the Cakes (48-54) a 3-0 lead.
Mooney homered with two-out in the seventh.
MARLINS CALL UP SIERRA
New Orleans Baby Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler called center fielder Magneuris Sierra past 9:30 p.m. Monday with the good news.
Sierra, 22, a key piece in the Marlins' offseason trade of Marcel Ozuno to the St. Louis Cardinals, had been called up to Miami.
“He didn't believe me,” Beyeler said. “I told him, ‘I wouldn't play like that, especially with something so serious, and I certainly wouldn't do it this late at night.’
“But he deserves it.”
Sierra was batting .260 but led the Cakes with 90 hits and 346 at-bats and had 12 doubles, five triples, two home runs, 14 stolen bases, 48 runs and 17 RBIs. He had gotten at least one hit in 11 of his past 13 games.
Sierra, who is from San Critobal, Dominican Republic, hit .317 in 22 games last season with St. Louis.
“He has made some turns,” Beyeler said. “He has improved his approach at the plate, and he's worked with (Marlins instructor) Quintin McCracken on stolen bases and being aggressive on the bases. His defense on a daily basis has improved, too.
“He'll be (with Miami) working with their staff, so there's no doubt he'll continue to improve.”
In the outfield, Sierra, the Marlins' No. 6 prospect, routinely ran down fly balls and line shots in the gaps and made leaping catches at the wall, particularly in right-center field. Beyeler said Sierra developed more as the “outfield quarterback.”
Perhaps his most noticeable improvement seemed to come in his bunting. In recent home series, he had two bunts to the first-base side and one down the third-base line for hits, two of which were in sacrifice-bunt situations.
“He came here as a good bunter; he can place the ball well, and he's fast,” hitting coach Tommy Gregg said. “It was just getting him to doing it more. Now he's a very good bunter, and he's confident in it.”
At the beginning of the season, Sierra was being groomed as a leadoff hitter but was hitting .192 by April 26. He was moved to second and third in the lineup and hit .280 in June and .298 in July.
“He'll be batting down in the lineup (with Miami),” Beyeler said. “The Marlins just want his productivity. Hopefully he can help the big-league club.”
EXTRA BASES
Sierra is replacing first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper, who re-injured his right wrist (sprain) in Friday's game and was placed on the 10-day disabled list. It's the same injury Cooper had that cost him the first three months of the season. He played nine games (June 21-July 3) with New Orleans on a rehab assignment. Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson also is on the DL with a right hip bruise, and Sierra gives the team the speed they've missed with Brinson out. … Peter O'Brien (.215, 13 homers, 31 RBIs, 41 games) was brought up from Double-A Jacksonville to replace Sierra.