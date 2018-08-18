NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peter O’Brien hammered a pair of home runs to lead the Baby Cakes to a come from behind 6-5 win over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday night.
Nashville jumped out to a 3-0 lead by scoring a pair of runs in the first and added a solo home run from Anthony Garcia in the fourth inning.
New Orleans scratched out a run in the fifth inning and scored two in the sixth inning including a solo home run from O’Brien to make it a 4-3 Sounds lead.
The Cakes scored three in the seventh with a leadoff triple from Tomas Telis followed by a Chris Bostick hit and the two-run home run from O’Brien.
Ben Meyer earned the win in relief and Tyler Kinley pitched a four-inning save for his eighth of the season.
The Baby Cakes have won 12 of their last 14 games and improved to 62-62. The Cakes are at .500 for the first time since 36-36 on June 21.
Notes
O’Brien is 11 of 23 with six home runs, and 10 RBIs in his last seven games. The Cakes are 12-5 in August looking for their first winning month this season. New Orleans is 22-15 in division play and the only team with a winning record in the American South Division. ... New Orleans will wrap up its seven-game road trip, with the final game of a three-game series at Nashville at 6:15 p.m. Sunday. The Cakes will start right-hander Sandy Alcantara. ... Cakes return home for a three-game set against Memphis at 7 p.m. Tuesday.