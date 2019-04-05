Opening day for New Orleans' Triple-A baseball team has always been a big deal to John Vollenweider Sr., perhaps the most recognizable face at the games.
With his white beard, Vollenweider dresses up in different personas during the season, most notably the Fourth of July, when he is Uncle Sam. He often takes game photos.
“I played other sports, but I just love baseball,” he said. “And, I've been coming to the games since the stadium was built (in 1997). Back in (the late 1990s), we had a group, The Bullpen Club, and we used to charter bus trips to other cities, following the (then) Zephyrs.”
On Friday, it was odd seeing Vollenweider wearing a Baby Cakes jersey entering the Shrine on Airline for the team's first game of the season. He was adamantly against the name change before the 2018 season, saying “What's wrong with Zephyrs?''
Now, though, that seems like a trivial matter to him, all because this is expected to be the Baby Cakes' last season in New Orleans. The team will begin playing next season in a brand new $80 million stadium in Wichita, Kansas.
“I just said 'What the heck,' ” he said. “This is the last season. I was not pleased when we learned that the team was leaving. I just hope can get another team here.”
Thursday's scheduled opener was rained out, and gray clouds looked menacing before the start of Friday's game. However, there were two lines of fans into the street in front of the stadium and curving around. The lure was the opening day giveaway Cakes jerseys that someday likely will be a keepsake.
For Lisa Sweat, a native of Chicago who has been in the New Orleans area 10 years, the Zephyrs and now Baby Cakes kept her close to baseball and her beloved Cubs. She often comes to the Shrine on Airline but gets excited when Chicago's Triple-A team, the Iowa Cubs, come to town.
However, Friday, she was sporting a Baby Cakes T-Shirt while in line. She considers herself a Baby Cakes fan.
“I'm sure we'll go to more games this year,” said Sweat, one of the announced 5,374 fans at the game. “It's disappointing, but you want to enjoy it while they're here.
“It's nice to see teams come through, see players on their way to the major leagues.
To a person, the fans all said reports that a local group will bring a Class Double-A team here keeps their spirits up.
Baby Cakes general manager Augusto “Cookie” Rojas said he and the team's employees are only “focused on 2019.” There have been some changes to make this season better than last, as the staff always does, he said.
“We have a lease through 2020, but we'll be here for the (2019) whole season,” he said. “Instead of having promotions on one night and fireworks on another night, Friday nights are going to be our biggest nights of the year. Fireworks and promotions all themed out, all season long.
“Minor League baseball is working with groups like Marvel. We'll have heroes of New Orleans.”
He said the Baby Cakes started the season “at about 70-something percent of corporate sponsorships” compared to last season, mainly because of multi-year deal. However, he said, some sponsors have been added, and by May more will be finalized.
Center fielder Isaac Galloway, who is in his fifth season in New Orleans, said most of this year's Baby Cakes are new, and that players don't concern themselves with things they can't control. Their focus is making it to the parent Miami Marlins.
“I think it's unfortunate for the community here and the city of New Orleans that there won't be a baseball team here; I don't know for how long,” he said. “I'll miss the people, the food. From a baseball standpoint, I'll always remember playing in New Orleans. It's where I grew as a baseball player.”