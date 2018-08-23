For the Memphis Redbirds' Justin Williams, a visit to New Orleans has been a homecoming of sorts.
Williams was an All-American baseball player in 2013 at Terrebonne High School in Houma under coach Gus Brown and was drafted in the second round by Arizona that June.
Williams had quite a contingent of supporters behind the Redbirds' dugout for Wednesday's game.
“I left six (tickets) for my mom, but everybody else just showed up,” Williams said. “I didn't know they were coming. That was great.”
Williams, who is batting .220 with three home runs since coming to Memphis 18 games ago, hit a two-run home run in the first inning that staked the Redbirds to an early lead.
“I'd never played here in high school,” he said. “It was good to get the nerves out. After that, it was just back to playing baseball.”
Williams was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays along with two other prospects on July 31 to St. Louis in exchange for Tommy Pham. Pham, who had been a Triple-A star with Memphis, batted .306 with 23 home runs with St. Louis last season and even received a few votes in the MVP balloting. According to a Cardinals source, St. Louis offered Pham a four-year, $12 million contract, and Pham wanted $20 million over four years.
However, in Williams, the Cardinals saw something they coveted.
“He's a left-handed bat with power,” Memphis Redbirds manager Stubby Clapp. “We don't have a lot of that in our organization. And, he's a good defender and a good kid.”
Williams, 23, batted .258 with eight homers, 16 doubles and 46 RBIs in 94 games with Triple-A Durham before the trade. He was called up for one game with Tampa Bay. He said he needs to continue improving in all aspects.
“I was a shortstop and third baseman in high school, so playing the outfield has been a work in progress for me,” he said. “They hit the ball a lot harder here, and you play in different parks with different dimensions. But I'm handling it better than before.”
In Wednesday's game, he made a diving catch in left field of a sinking line drive.
“That comes from reading balls off the bat in batting practice,” he said. “I've learned to get a better jump on the ball.”
Williams burst on the national scene as a high school senior when he won home run derbies at the Perfect Game Showcase at San Diego's PETCO Park and at the Under Armour Showcase at Wrigley Field.
“Most of the guys who have made their (Major League) debuts between this year and last year were in those showcases,” he said. “Dominick Smith of the Mets, Clint Frazier of the Yankees, Austin Meadows, who was with the Pirates and now is with the Rays. Kohl Stewart (Twins) was a pitcher in some of the games. He made his debut a couple of days ago.”
Extra bases
Peter O'Brien's RBI double Wednesday night put his hitting streak at 10 games. Eric Campbell, who is out for the season with a biceps injury, has the season high of 11. … Jumbo Diaz's save Wednesday was his 12th this season, which is seventh in the PCL and gave him 139 in his Minor League career. That is the most among active players.