Bryan Evans shut out New Orleans on four hits over 6⅓ innings, and Tacoma ended a nine-game losing streak by winning the series opener 4-2 Friday in Metairie.
New Orleans (49-56) trailed 3-0 in the seventh, but Austin Dean's one-out single against reliever Tyler Higgins scored Peter O'Brien and JB Shuck. However, Isan Diaz then struck out looking, and Eric Campbell lined out to right.
The Baby Cakes got the first two runners on base in the first and third innings, and Campbell led off the fourth with a double. They also had two on and one out in the fifth. However, they did not take advantage, and were 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
The Rainiers (52-53) took a 1-0 lead in the second when catcher David Freitas scored on Seth Mejias-Brean's double-play grounder. Left fielder Adam Law led off the fifth with a double and scored on right fielder John Andreoli's one-out single. Cam Perkins led off the sixth with a homer to left.
A bad night
In the first two games of the just-completed series against Reno, the Baby Cakes played some of their best baseball of the season, winning by a combined 12-1.
Thursday night's series finale was an opportunity for the Baby Cakes to get just their third sweep of the season and sweep the Aces franchise for the first time since 2005. However, in perhaps the team's worst exhibition of baseball this season, they committed four errors and four base runners were thrown out in an 11-7 loss.
“We didn't play very good defense to start with, and we didn't execute, pitching-wise, very well to put hitters away,” Manager Arnie Beyeler said. “And, it kind of just snowballed from that. We gave them too many outs.”
Jon Rodriguez, who usually starts at first base, was at third Thursday and was at the heart of the Cakes' errors problem. He made two in the sixth on grounders hit by the first and third batters. That preceded a pinch-hit grand slam.
Then, a throwing error by center fielder Isaac Galloway turned a leadoff double into a triple in the ninth, which later resulted in the Baby Cakes' one-run lead being wiped away.
The biggest error came on a bases-loaded, one-out grounder in the top of the 10th to Cakes second baseman Isan Diaz. Diaz dropped the ball, opening the floodgates to a four-run, game clinching rally.
“(Relief pitcher) Jumbo (Diaz) did a nice job of working around those guys to get a double-play ball in a tie game where we have to execute, and we didn't,” Beyeler said. “He worked around a good hitter, when in the past we've allowed some of those guys to beat us.”
The four base-running gaffes were just as bad, even for a minor league team still in the early stages of learning how to be aggressive. The biggest miscue may have prevented the Cakes from clinching the victory.
Cristhian Adames hit a one-out, bases-loaded single to center field, scoring Rafael Ortega. However, JB Shuck was caught in a rundown between third and home. Worst, that led to an 8-3-6-4 double play that ended the inning, snuffing out a big threat.
Catching instructor Robert Rodriguez was in the third-base coaching box instead of Beyeler. Beyeler said that had no impact on the gaffes.
“Absolutely not,” he said. “(Rodriguez) was there the night before, too, and he spent half of last season doing it. I'd rather we make mistakes being aggressive than not be aggressive.”
Extra bases
The Baby Cakes retired the jersey No. 31 of former LSU All-American Wally Pontiff Jr. during a 20-minute pre-game ceremony Friday. At the end of the ceremony, a WP31 was unveiled on the right-center field wall by four LSU graduates who work for the Baby Cakes. Pontiff, a former all-state Jesuit High School player, died on July 24, 2002, at his parents home at the age of 21. He'd just been drafted in the 21st round by the Oakland Athletics and was mulling whether to return to LSU for his senior year. The Wally Pontiff Classic baseball game is played every year at the Shrine on Airline. “This is special,” said Wally Pontiff Sr., Pontiff's father and a former Loyola University pitcher. “One thing I wanted my boys to do and kids to do is respect the game. When you get out, walk back to the dugout like a man. The other thing is, let your family know you love them. Life is too short.”