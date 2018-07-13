First baseman Jon Rodriguez hit a one-out home run to center field in the bottom of the eighth inning, completing the New Orleans Baby Cakes' 4-3 comeback win over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Friday in Metairie.
Jose Quijada struck out the side in the ninth.
The Baby Cakes (43-49) tied the four-game series against American North Division leader Colorado Springs (50-40) at a game each.
A throwing error by Sky Sox second baseman Andres Blanco with the bases-loaded in the sixth had enabled Eric Campbell and Rafael Ortega to score, tying the score 3-3.
Colorado Springs had taken a 3-1 lead. Center fielder Brett Phillips and shortstop Orlando Arcia hit back-to-back two-out home runs in the third off starter Tyler Cloyd. Baby Cakes right fielder Isaac Galloway hit a one-out solo shot in the bottom of the inning. Sky Sox right fielder Domingo Santana hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Shuck back with Cakes
Outfielder JB Shuck said he was surprised when the Miami Marlins called him up from the New Orleans Baby Cakes on April 13.
Shuck got off to an impressive start, hitting a triple and three singles and becoming only the fourth player in franchise history to get four hits in his first game with the Marlins.
Shuck, who spent his entire 2017 season with Triple A Rochester, lasted 70 games with Miami until a .192 batting average ultimately caught up with him, and he was outrighted to the Baby Cakes.
“I gave them a left-handed bat off the bench, which I'd proven I could do before,” he said. “I could play all three outfield spots, so If any of those guys needed a rest I could fill in.
“It was a nice little run. Obviously, it kind of fell off the table at the end.”
After a 4-for-7 day against San Francisco on June 14, Shuck went 5-for-32 (.156) the rest of the way until being sent down. The Marlins “have gone in another direction,” he said, signing two center fielders to minor league deals before making the move with him, even though Miami center fielder Lewis Brinson was placed on the disabled list with a hip injury.
“I'd just like to get my swing back on track,” Shuck said. “It's tough to do that up there. I knew what the role was going to be, and I've done it before. You only get one at-bat a night in a tough situation, but I enjoy it.”
At 31, it's almost as if Shuck is chasing 2013. He has had other seasons, certainly portions of them, that have him confident he can play in the Majors. However, in '13, he finished fifth in the voting for American League Rookie of the Year when he hit .293 with the Anaheim Angels.
“Unfortunately, Peter Bourjos went down with a pretty bad injury, so I knew I was going to get regular at-bats,” Shuck said. “I got to lead off in front of two of the best players in the game at that time — with (Mike) Trout and Albert (Pujols) and even (Josh) Hamilton. We had an unbelievable lineup.
“I've never been a guy to strike out a lot. I just tried to get on base for those guys, and had a really good year. That's what keeps driving me.”
Extra bases
In a move that was expected with Shuck joining the Cakes, outfielder Braxton Lee was sent to Double-A Jacksonville. It marks his second stint with the Jumbo Shrimp this season. He also has been with the Marlins, twice with the Baby Cakes, and Advance A Jupiter in 2018. Lee, the Southern League 2017 batting champion, hit .202 with New Orleans. … The Cakes' two costly errors in Thursday's series opener were the eighth and ninth errors in July, just eight games. They tied for third-most in the Pacific Coast League in that span.