MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The New Orleans Cakes drilled three home runs, including a fifth inning grand slam to win their fifth in a row and defeat the first-place Memphis Redbirds 10-6 on Wednesday night.
The Cakes and Redbirds were tied at 4 in the fourth inning when Jon Rodriguez hammered a two-out grand slam home run to give the Cakes an 8-4 lead. J.B. Shuck homered in the second inning and Isan Diaz delieverd a ninth inning home run for insurance.
Zac Gallen started the game, but exited after three innings. Joe Gunkel earned the win, pitching four innings of relief. Dylan Lee pitched the final two innings for his first Triple-A save.
The Cakes have won 10 of their past 11 games and seven consecutive road games.
Notes
The Cakes promoted outfielder Austin Dean to the Miami Marlins and added pitcher Kyle Keller from Double-A Jacksonville and Chris Bostick from the Marlins. Odrisamer Despaigne was involved in a trade to the Los Angeles Angels. ... New Orleans will continue their seven-game road trip with the final game of the four game series in Memphis. Jeff Brigham will start for the Baby Cakes at 7 p.m. ... The Cakes return home for a three-game set against Memphis on Aug. 28.