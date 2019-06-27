For New Orleans Baby Cakes second baseman Isan Diaz, being selected to the Pacific Coast League All-Star team is another opportunity to learn, he said.
Diaz was chosen as a backup for the team, which will play the International League in the Triple-A All-Star game on Wednesday, July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas.
He is the only player picked from the Baby Cakes this season, although pitchers Zac Gallen (9-1), who leads the league in wins and earned-run average, and Elieser Hernandez, who was second in ERA, likely would have been selected.
“It's a good accomplishment,” Diaz said. “It's an honor to be part of it and just enjoy the game and the experience, another venue, another great atmosphere.
“It will be great to meet great players who have been up to the Major Leagues and pick their brains and talk about the beautiful game we love.”
It's the fourth time being selected a minor league all-star for Diaz, who is in his first season of Triple-A after being promoted from Double-A Jacksonville last season. He leads the Baby Cakes in hits (76), home runs (16), doubles (14), RBIs (47) and runs (16) and is tied for the team lead with two triples. He is second in the league in runs.
“I keep myself to a high standard,” said Diaz, who turned 23 on May 27 and is the No. 6-ranked prospect in the Miami Marlins' minor league system. “I think it's confidence and the contributions I've made. I go out and compete, no matter what.”
This season, from May 29-June 17, Diaz had a 17-game hitting streak — the second-longest in the PCL. And, from May 22-26, he set a franchise-record with a home run in five consecutive games.
“I've been very fortunate to come to a Triple-A organization and be part of a great coaching staff here,” he said. “I work hard, and they keep me on my toes. They keep me locked in to keep getting better and stay consistent.”
This marks the second consecutive season a Baby Cakes second baseman was picked for the all-star game. Eric Campbell was chosen last season. However, since 2012, nine pitchers from the New Orleans franchise have been chosen and only four position players — outfielder Destin Hood (2016), catcher Tomas Telis (2017) Campbell and now Diaz.
Diaz, the Milwaukee Brewers Minor League Player of the Year in 2016, came to the Marlins organization last season in a trade that also brought outfielders Lewis Brinson and Monte Harrison, Diaz and right-hander Jordan Yamamoto to the Miami in exchange for outfielder Christian Yelich. Yelich was selected the league's MVP after last season. Brinson, Harrison and Diaz currently are teammates with the Baby Cakes.