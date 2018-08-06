ALBUQUERQUE — The New Orleans Baby Cakes scored three runs in the sixth inning to spark a 7-2 victory over Albuquerque.
The Baby Cakes have taken the first three games of the series and go for the sweep Tuesday afternoon.
Albuquerque led 2-1 in the fifth inning when J.B. Shuck led off with a double and scored on a Austin Dean base hit to tie the game.
The Baby Cakes scored three in the sixth to take the lead, with Dean on a two-run single to center field. Dean led the offense with three hits and two RBIs, and Rafael Ortega also had three hits and an RBI.
The Baby Cakes' Jeff Brigham (3-0) pitched six solid innings, allowing two runs on eight hits. Nick Wittgren pitched two scoreless innings.
The Baby Cakes scored a pair of insurance runs in the ninth inning. Tyler Kinley worked the ninth to close out the Isotopes.
The road trip wraps-up Tuesday with Dillon Peters getting the start against the Isotopes at 1:05 pm.
GAME NOTES: Shuck was named Pacific Coast League Hitter of the Week, batting .688 (11 for 16) for last week. … The Baby Cakes have scored 32 runs in the series and have 44 hits.
NEXT HOME GAME: The Baby Cakes return home against the Iowa Cubs for a four-game series at 7 p.m. Thursday.