OMAHA — Gabriel Guerrero and Yadiel Rivera each had a pair of hits and the New Orleans Baby Cakes built a 4-0 lead and held on to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-3 to earn a split of the four-game series Monday.
R.J. Alvarez earned his first save of the season retiring all four batters he faced, striking out three. Jose Quijada earned the win in relief.
The Omaha offense had plenty of opportunities. The Chasers stranded 12 on base and finished with no hits in 13 chances with runners in scoring position.
Omaha did get a pair of home runs as Andrew Susac hit a two-run blast in the sixth and Jorge Bonifacio drilled a solo shot.
The ‘Cakes won the first and fourth games of the series for the split. New Orleans went 3-3 on the road trip and improves to 5-6 on the season.
GAME NOTES — New Orleans pitcher Zac Gallen was named PCL Pitcher of the week, after his two stellar performances to start the season. Jon Berti has reached base in all nine games this season.
NEXT UP — The Baby Cakes to face the Iowa Cubs in doubleheader, with the first game beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
RADIO — WODT-AM 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com