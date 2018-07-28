New Orleans scored five runs in the third inning, including four with two outs, to win 5-3 in a game called in the seventh inning because of rain Saturday in Metairie.
The Baby Cakes (50-56) tied the series at a game each. They had lost their past two games, both at home. Tacoma (52-54) had ended a nine-game losing streak by winning Friday's series opener.
The Cakes banged five hits in the decisive third, hitting for the cycle as a team. Peter Mooney led off the inning with a single and scored on Isan Diaz's one-out single. Rafael Ortega followed with a two-out triple, Isaac Galloway doubled to center field and Cristhian Adames followed with a home run to right for a 5-0 lead.
Cakes starter Zac Gallen shut out Tacoma on two hits for 5 2/3 innings. The Rainiers, however, pounced on reliever Odrisamer Despaigner for three runs in the top of the seventh.
The rain came at the start of the bottom of the inning, at 8:20 p.m. The game was called at 9:40.
Spate of errors
The New Orleans Baby Cakes had committed two errors in their past 10 games before making a season-high four in Thursday's series opener against Reno.
New Orleans committed two more on Friday — both by newcomer Isan Diaz. One came on a throw to third in the second inning, the other on a routine grounder by Aces right fielder John Andreoli in the seventh inning.
"Errors extend innings, and against good-hitting teams, that's when you can see a lot of numbers go up,” manager Arnie Beyeler said. “But guys are going to make errors. You just have to execute and keep them to a minimum, because they'll wind up hurting you.”
It was the second consecutive game that a Cakes player had two errors. First baseman Jon Rodriguez played third base on Thursday and had two.
The recent rash of miscues has dropped the Cakes from fourth in the Pacific Coast League to seventh (.981) in fielding. New Orleans has finished in the top four the past four seasons.
A new experience
Eric Campbell, who has played third base most of his career, has enjoyed playing much of this season at second base.
He made the PCL All-Star team at second. He said playing there gives him experience at another positions, which makes him more attractive to Major League teams that may be interested.
In Friday's game, Campbell made his first professional career start at shortstop. He fared well for the most part, not allowing any errors. However, he did show some second-base tendencies, such as sliding on his knees in an attempt to field a ground ball hit to his left.
Extra bases
Left-handed middle reliever Mike Kickham was placed on the disabled list Saturday. The move is retroactive to July 25. In a five-appearance span from June 24-July 15, Kickham had allowed 12 runs on 21 hits across 13 innings. He bounced back in his next three outings, though, allowing just one run on four hits. His last appearance was on July 22 at Iowa. Left-hander Dylan Lee was brought up from Double-A Jacksonville to take his spot. Lee did not allow a run in 15 innings with the Jumbo Shrimp, going 1-0 with 19 strikeouts and one walk. He had three saves. . . . Tacoma pitcher Nick Rumbelow said he was surprised to see former LSU shortstop Austin Nola at catcher for the Cakes. The two were teammates in 2011 and '12, when Rumbelow was a freshman and Nola a sophomore. “I'm not surprised that he's handling it, though,” Rumbelow said. “As a shortstop, he had the best hands.”