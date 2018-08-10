The Iowa Cubs scored three runs with the help of two New Orleans Baby Cakes errors on one play in the fifth inning Friday en route to a 4-2 victory in Metairie.
Cubs starter Trevor Clifton (3-2) didn't allow a hit until giving two-out, back-to-back singles to Austin Dean and Isan Diaz in the sixth inning.
Iowa (42-73) tied the four-game series at a game apiece.
The score was tied 1-1 with two out in the fifth, right fielder Mark Zagunis single to left, scoring Stephen Bruno from second base. Dean, the Baby Cakes' left fielder, overthrew catcher Austin Nola on the play.
Cakes pitcher Zac Gallen, backing up Nola, fielded the ball, then threw wide of third into left field. That enabled Ryan Court, who initially was on first base, to score. Dean came up to field Gallen's throw, but the ball got past him, and Zagunis scored for a 4-1 lead.
Alcantara eyes return
After a bit of a setback, right-hander Sandy Alcantara was nearly flawless in the New Orleans Baby Cakes' 1-0 victory against the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night at the Shrine on Airline.
Alcantara allowed one hit through six innings, walked two — both in the first inning — and struck out six. After his second walk, he got out the next 10 batters before Iowa third baseman Jason Vosler slapped an opposite-field single to left. Alcantara then got out the next seven batters, ending the sixth by fanning left-fielder Mark Zagunas on a 95 miles-per-hour high fastball.
“Everything worked, my fastball, my pitches (Thursday) night,” he said. “I came in here with a new mentality to be perfect, to be better every day.”
It was his first game back with the Baby Cakes. Alcantara, the Marlins' No. 2 overall prospect, was called up to Miami on June 29. In his first game with the Marlins, a start against the New York Mets the day he was called up, he allowed one run on three hits in five innings in an 8-2 victory.
“That was exciting; that was my first (major league) win,” said Alcantara, 22, who showed tremendous potential pitching out of the St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen last season. “I was very happy. I said 'Thank you, God, for giving me the opportunity.' I'll never forget that day.”
He felt discomfort in his right armpit when he went to bed that night, however. The next morning, he was diagnosed with an axillary infection and went on the disabled list on July 3.
“I don't know how it happened,” Alcantara said. “It was like a boil, a big bump, and they had to cut it off.”
After the lancing healed, Alcantara spent two weeks — from July 23-Aug. 3 — with the Marlins Advanced A affiliate in Jupiter, Fla., pitching three rehabilitation games.
“Then I went back to Miami to throw a bullpen (session), and they made the decision to send me here to Triple A,” he said. “I felt sad because I really wanted to be in Miami with the team.”
That experience has made him even more focused and determined, he said.
“I pitched (Thursday), and did my best job, and I feel happy about it,” he said. “I just have to keep doing the same.”
It was his best performance of the season. Alcantara came to the Baby Cakes with “electric” stuff, mainly needing to cut down on walks. He had five in the win with Miami, but had made big strides before being called up.
“When the season first started, I was really aggressive and too anxious,” he said.
Extra bases
The Marlins selected the contract of Raphael Ortega, who batted .378 in his past nine games with the Cakes and also set the one-season franchise record by hitting his ninth and 10th triples Tuesday at Albuquerque. The Marlins worked out a deal that sent first baseman Justin Bour to Philadelphia, opening up a roster spot. It's Ortega's first time in the Majors since 2016 with the Los Angeles Angels. … All-Star second baseman Eric Campbell left the Shrine on Airline at 5 p.m. Friday after getting the news that his strained left biceps will take six to eight weeks to heal. “I'm driving home (Norwich, Connecticut); I'm done for the rest of the season,” said Campbell, who started at second base in the Triple A All-Star game in July. The Cakes have lost their best hitter (.329), but manager Arnie Beyeler said that's not the worst part. “He probably was going to be called up pretty soon,” Beyeler said. “He had a great season, and the Marlins are making some moves.” Major league teams also will expand their rosters from 25 to as many as 40 on Sept. 1.