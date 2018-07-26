Isan Diaz erred on a one-out bases-loaded, would-be double-play ground ball to second base, and Reno scored four runs in the 10th inning Thursday in Metairie.
New Orleans (49-55) won the series two games to one. However, it had a chance to sweep the Aces (51-53) for the first time since 2005, when that franchise was located in Tucson, Ariz.
The Baby Cakes led 7-6 entering the ninth. However, Reno's Socrates Brito led off with a double to left field and took third base on a throwing error by center fielder Isaac Galloway. Brito tied the score when the next batter, Jack Reinheimer, hit a sacrifice fly to right field.
New Orleans had four errors and at least two base-running gaffes, including one on a bases-loaded, one-out single by Cristhian Adames in the seventh than resulted in a double play. The Cakes took the 7-6 lead on the hit.
The Cakes will begin a four-game series against Tacoma on Friday.
Mooney power
At a generously listed 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, shortstop Peter Mooney has been the New Orleans Baby Cakes' power hitter of late.
Before Diaz hit a home run in the third inning of Wednesday's 8-0 win against the Reno Aces, Mooney, who bats left-handed, had hit the last four homers by a Baby Cakes player, all coming in the past 11 games.
Entering Thursday's series finale, he'd hit two in this series. After hitting a solo shot that all but clinched Tuesday's series opening win, he hit another one Wednesday in the second inning that gave New Orleans a 2-0 lead.
“I hit one home run here last year in the opening series,” he said. “Ever since then, I hadn't been able to get it out of here.”
The recent surge has brought some good-intentioned razzing from teammates.
“They've been saying, 'You have a drug test tomorrow,'” Mooney said. “But the only thing I'm taking is soda pop. I'm only 5 feet nothing.
“I wish I could tell you what's going on with me, but I haven't changed anything. The ball's just looking good. The pitches are up in the zone, and I'm just taking my compact swing to it.”
He hit two home runs on the most-recent road trip, including a grand slam in a 10-8 loss at Iowa on July 20 on a high pitch after he'd choked up on the bat.
Cakes hitting coach Tommy Gregg said Mooney's pitch selection has been good and he's been aggressive at the plate.
“He's been looking (for a) fastball, and he's ready for it,” Gregg said. “And, he's trying to catch it out in front, which gives it a little elevation when he hits it. It's more about anticipation and committing to a pitch. Right now, he's swinging really confident.”
Mooney missed two months of the season — from April 17-June 18 — after breaking a bone on his right hand while fielding a hard grounder. He was batting .278 then. Since June 19, he has gone 31 for 97 (.320) and raised his batting average to .308.
Last year, his first full Triple-A season, Mooney batted .213 in 118 games. Gregg said Mooney, 27 and who played on South Carolina's 2011 national championship team, is on a mission.
“He's more comfortable, more confident in Triple-A now,” Gregg said. “And you can see the urgency in his play. He wants to move to the next level. He's not just sitting here trying to develop and learn. He's at a point where he needs to make some things happen. And that's what I think he's doing.”
Extra bases
The Baby Cakes will retire former LSU player Wally Pontiff Jr.'s No. 31 jersey during a pre-game ceremony at 6:35 p.m. Friday. The Cakes will wear purple jerseys. … Reno's Alex Young on Thursday was only the second left-handed starting pitcher the Cakes have faced in their past 36 games. New Orleans fell to 10-7 against lefty starters this season. … Jon Rodriguez's homer in the second inning Thursday was the Cakes' fourth in the series. All four have been solo shots. Rodriguez's homer was the team's 10th in July, last in the PCL.