Sandy Alcantara shut out Iowa on one hit through six innings, and New Orleans scored the game's only run on a passed ball in the second inning Thursday in Metairie.
In winning the series opener, the Baby Cakes (55-60) won their fifth consecutive game, one off the season-high six accomplished May 4-8.
In the second, Tomas Telis hit a hard, one-out grounder down the first-base line that bounced over the head of Iowa's Chris Coghlan, who tried to make a diving grab. Telis advanced to third on catcher Chad Wallach's fly ball to center field. With Petr O'Brien batting, a pitch from Cubs starter Luke Farrell (0-4) got past Cubs catcher Taylor Davis, enabling Telis to score.
Alcantara (6-3) allowed only Jason Vosler's single to left field with two out in the fourth. Four relievers shut out the Cubs the rest of the way.
Breaking loose
Some might say that JB Shuck's recent performance was an aberration because it took place in high-altitude El Paso and Albuquerque, where hitters often feast.
Shuck went 5-for-8 in the three-game series at El Paso then 10-for-18 in four games at Albuquerque on the trip from Aug.1-7. Along the way, he was chosen Pacific Coast Player of the Week for July 30-Aug. 5, batting a hefty .688 (11-for-16).
However, before the Baby Cakes went on the seven-game road trip, Shuck had gone 7-for-11 in three home games – the final two against Reno and the series opener against Tacoma. He said things started turning around even before then.
“I think it actually began with a game in Iowa,” Shuck, an outfielder, said of going 4-for-5 against the Cubs on July 20 in Des Moines.
However, he then was 6-for-21 (.286) in his next six games before a 2-for-4 day on July 29 against Tacoma started what is now an eight-game hitting streak. In his past 11 games, he has had multiple hits in nine.
“When I came down here, I had a few things I needed to change and work on,” he said. “It took me a little bit of time, but I'm finally starting to feel good at the plate.
“I was trying to do too much. I was getting too anxious up there (at the plate) and using my whole body to hit the ball. So I had to get that under control, just get back to seeing the ball come and using my hands to hit with.”
Shuck said he got with Baby Cakes hitting coach Tommy Gregg and started working on it. Playing every day, he said, made a big difference, instead of just working on it in the batting cage.
He started the season with the Cakes but was called up to Miami quickly — on April 11. He stayed with the Marlins until he was sent back to New Orleans on July 12.
Shuck, 31, and who is in his 11th professional season, took five days off before reporting to the Baby Cakes. After playing sparingly in Miami, that added to his plate rust. After reporting, he went 2-for-19 in his first eight games.
Since getting on track, he has gone 27-for-56 (.482) in his past 16 games, with a home run, six doubles and 13 runs, mostly batting in the sixth spot. His average has gone from .150 to .344 in that span.
“He's been getting on base and doing a good job of setting the table,” Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler said. “And, he's been driving the ball, too. He had a couple of big hits at El Paso and carried it over to Albuquerque.
“He's a good baseball player, a fun guy to watch.”
Extra bases
Beyeler said the team is awaiting word on All-Star second baseman Eric Campbell, who injured his left biceps while batting during the seventh inning Tuesday at Albuquerque. “We're in the process of seeing how serious it is,” Beyeler said. “It looks like it's a pretty serious injury. He might be done for the season, but we don't know that for sure yet. He took an awkward swing when he was ahead in the count, and he just felt something in his biceps.” … Alcantara, the Marlins' No. 2 prospect, started Thursday's game for New Orleans after pitching three rehab games with Advanced A Jupiter of the Florida State League. Alcantara was called up on June 29 and allowed one run in five innings with Miami before going on the disabled list. Catcher Chad Wallack also was reinstated from the disabled list. Shortstop Chris Diaz, who was with the Baby Cakes for 11 games from May 26-June 15, was brought up from Double A Jacksonville. … With Isaac Galloway called up to Miami on July 31, the Baby Cakes were left with three true outfielders — Shuck, Austin Dean and Rafael Ortega. However, first baseman Peter O'Brien will play outfield.
