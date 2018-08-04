ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Baby Cakes offense exploded scoring a season-high in runs in an 18-7 win in the first game of a four-game series in Albuquerque. The Cakes scored 14 of their 18 runs with two outs in the inning.
Austin Dean had four hits, four runs and three RBIs, Isan Diaz added three hits with a season-high five RBIs and Eric Campbell added four RBIs.
The New Orleans offense had innings of 4, 3, 6 and 5 runs in the game. Starting pitcher Tyler Cloyd allowed six runs but earned the win pitching five innings. Jeff Kinley worked three innings of relief, allowed one run and also drove in three runs with a double.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak. New Orleans' road trip continues Sunday night in Albuquerque with Ben Meyer getting the start against the Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. CT.