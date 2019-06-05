Paolo Espino didn't allow a hit for 5⅓ innings, and Yadiel Hernandez hit two home runs in an eight-run fourth inning for the Fresno Grizzlies in a 10-4 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Wednesday at the Shrine on Airline.
The Grizzlies (29-30) evened the three-game series at 1-1 with the deciding game Thursday.
Espino (6-1) struck out seven and walked none. Shortstop Micah Brown got the first hit for New Orleans (33-27), a one-out single to left in the sixth inning. Espino pitched to one more batter, striking out Billy Fleming.
The Baby Cakes then got four hits off two relievers in scoring three runs in the inning.
Hernandez led off the fourth with a homer to center field off starter Dustin Beggs (4-2) for a 1-0 lead. Former LSU standout Andrew Stevenson had a two-run single and shortstop Carter Kieboom a two-run double for a 6-0 lead. Hernandez then hit a two-out, two-run shot to left.
The homers came one game after the Cakes ended Fresno's streak of having homered in all 23 of its road games. The eight runs allowed in one inning and the seven-run margin of defeat are season highs against the Cakes this season.
Brother, brother
New Orleans Baby Cakes first baseman Matt Snyder said he'd circled the dates on the schedule for when the Fresno Grizzlies were coming to town.
This series – starting with Tuesday's opener – marks the first time he and older brother Brandon, the Grizzlies' first baseman, played against each other.
“When I was with (Double A) Trenton (N.J.) and he was with Bowie (Md.), our teams played against each other, but I was hurt,” Matt Snyder said. “So, I was our first-base coach, and I spent a lot of time messing with him.
“My brother is a lot more serious than I am.”
As the oldest male and second-oldest child, Brandon is often in big brother mode to Matt, who will be 29 on June 17, and twin brother Michael, a 23rd-round pick of the Angels in 2012 who retired from Minor League Baseball before this season began. However, although Matt seemingly is always smiling an upbeat and the laid-back type, Brandon, 32, said that's not who his younger brother is as a baseball player.
“His work ethic is second to none,” said Brandon, who was the 13th overall pick in the 2005 draft by Baltimore out of Westfield High School in Chantilly, Va. “He'll put those headphones on and just get to work. I've played 15 years, and there's stuff that I don't do that he does. It's why those guys who were with the Yankees when he was there gave him a chance with the Marlins after all those injuries.”
Matt was drafted in the 10th round in 2012 from Ole Miss. It would be one of Matt's 12 times on the injured list in his career, covering eight surgeries, that prevented the brothers from playing against each other before. But those injuries and each of the comebacks that has Brandon so proud of Matt, he said.
“I don't know how he does it,” Brandon said. “But I think it's his personality – being a little bit of a goober – that's a big reason why he comes back again and again and again. …
“If he doesn't do anything on the field, I am so proud of him. I'm so proud of the person he is.”
Matt said the whole family has given their support to him during the injuries and comebacks. However, Brandon often has big-brotherly advice that is right on point. Last Christmas was one time Matt said he'll never forget.
“He gave me some nice gifts — fishing equipment because our family likes to fish,” Matt said. “But he also gave me some money, because he knows I didn't have any. And, he wrote a letter to me saying how much of an inspiration I was to him because I didn't quit.”
Matt said Brandon has been inspired him since the two were kids. The played together in high school, when Brandon was a senior and Matt was a freshman.
“He was a preseason high school All-American as a catcher but wound up making All-American that season as a shortstop,” Matt said.
Extra bases
Former LSU outfielder Andrew Stevenson, who is from Lafayette and played at St. Thomas More High School, plays for Fresno and was 2-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's series opener. A second-round pick of the Washington Nationals in 2015, he is batting .292. … Fernando Rodney, a 42-year-old relief pitcher, appeared in the eighth inning for Fresno on Tuesday. He didn't allow a base-runner and struck out two. It was Rodney's first Triple A non-rehab game since 2003, his first minor league game since 2011 with the Los Angeles Angels' Advanced A affiliate. He has pitched for 11 teams in his 18-year Major League career. … Grizzlies reliever Hernandez Alvarez, who pitched the 1⅓ innings Tuesday, was the Marlins' 2015 opening-day starter.
Darrell Williams