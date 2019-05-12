Deven Marrero scored from third base on a passed ball by San Antonio catcher David Freitas in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 10-9 win over the Missions on Sunday.
The Baby Cakes (19-18) ended a three-game losing streak to the Missions (21-16) that began last week in San Antonio.
Marrero started the inning on second base in accordance to Triple-A baseball rules for extra innings. Yadiel Rivera's sacrifice bunt advanced Marrero to third. Isaac Galloway was batting with two out when Missions reliever Jay Jackson pitched inside although Freitas lined up outside.
“I think it was supposed to be a slider away, and the ball stayed straight and just went off (Freitas') glove,” Missions manager Rick Sweet said.
The Cakes led 8-3 before San Antonio scored six runs on a walk, an error and seven hits, including a home run and two doubles. Rivera led off the bottom of the inning with a homer, tying the score 9-9.
“We've got to be better than that,” Cakes manager Keith Johnson said. “We've got to come in and execute in those situations.”
Another debut
Josh Roeder was told Friday night that he'd been promoted from Double-A Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans and that he was going to start Saturday's game against San Antonio.
It was his second “debut” in 10 days after being promoted from Advanced-A Jupiter to Jacksonville.
“I was ecstatic to get the opportunity to be up here and have this chance,” he said about Saturday's game. “The past 10 days have been a whirlwind. I wouldn't say I was really nervous. I just wanted to come out here and do my job and give the team the best chance to win. I was really anxious, though. The adrenaline was definitely flowing.”
He gave up a walk and a single in the first inning, but got out of it unscathed. Then came the second inning. The Missions jumped on Roeder for four runs, the damage done by Corey Ray's three-run homer to right field.
“I got in a little trouble,” Roeder said. “The command really wasn't there. That was the inning I balked, too. The game sort of sped up a little bit. Everything snowballed. You kind of had to step back and take a deep breath.”
Before coming out for the third inning, Roeder said he told himself to trust his pitches and execute them one at a time. He has an effective high-heater fastball, which in part can explain the Miami Marlins' interest. In this day in which home runs are emphasized more than ever, the Marlins see high fastballs and the way to minimizes sluggers, who launch the ball with upward swings.
He gave up one hit in the third — a double. In the fourth, he had two outs and runners on first and second — a single and a hit batsman — before he was relieved.
The Baby Cakes manager Johnson said Roeder had done his job replacing Elieser Hernandez, who was called up Friday to Miami. Roeder ate up a few innings, throwing 79 pitches, and the Baby Cakes still had a chance to win, trailing 4-2 when he left.
Roeder's two promotions in less than two weeks seems odd in that he spent four seasons in Single A after being drafted in 21st round from Nebraska in 2015 by the Yankees.
“God has a plan for everybody, and obviously, it wasn't my time yet,” Roeder said. “I kept going, sticking to my routine, and I knew eventually that day would come. So, here we are, age 26, getting some chances.
“I learned (Saturday) you have to get ahead of guys, stay ahead and put them away and stop trying to be too fine with things.”
Extra bases
The Missions (3.89) and Cakes (4.09) are second and third in the Pacific Coast League in earned-run average. … Entering Sunday's games, Cakes pitchers (202) were the only ones in the league with more than 200 strikeouts. They are on pace for a record 785.