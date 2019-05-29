Zac Gallen allowed one run on four hits in 6⅔ innings, and the New Orleans Baby Cakes ended a season-high three-game losing streak Wednesday with a 3-1 win over the Iowa Cubs at the Shrine on Airline.
Gallen (7-1) avenged his only loss, which came at Iowa on May 19 in which he allowed five runs on eight hits. On Wednesday, he struck out eight and walked two in gaining the most wins in the Pacific Coast League.
“I definitely had that last outing (at Iowa) in the back of my mind,” Gallen said. “I had some adverse (weather) conditions there. You can't make any excuses, so I wanted to show them that the last time was a fluke.”
Iowa (32-22) won the series three games to two. However, the victory gave the Cakes (29-25) a 5-4 record on their nine-game home stand, the longest of the season.
Gallen was relieved by Jose Quijada in the seventh inning two batters after giving up a solo home run to third baseman Robel Garcia that cut the lead to 3-1.
The Baby Cakes (29-25) took a 1-0 lead in the first when J.T. Riddle led off with a double and later scored on third baseman Yadiel Rivera's groundout. Catcher Wilkin Castillo hit a two-out solo shot to left field in the fifth. Gallen led off the sixth with an infield hit and scored on Rivera's sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.
Riddle in the middle
Last weekend, New Orleans Baby Cakes center fielder Monte Harrison pulled a hamstring, and outfielder Isaac Galloway was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins.
With the Baby Cakes down to two outfielders, shortstop J.T. Riddle became the starting center fielder. Riddle says he has enjoyed the experience.
“I played right field my freshman year (at Kentucky), and that's the only outfield time I've ever had,” he said. “So, it's new to me. Being a shortstop all of my life, it's not bad running down fly balls.
“At shortstop, you're pretty athletic, and in center field you have to be ready to run down fly balls.”
Riddle replaced Harrison in center field late Saturday and was there through Tuesday. Just getting a break from shortstop seemed to pay off. Riddle, who had made two errors at shortstop on May 21, didn't have an error in center field in the four games.
Monday's game likely was his best defensively. In a 2-1 game, he threw out Cubs left fielder Johnny Field at the plate on one bounce in the first inning. In the sixth, he ran down a ball hit to center field by Iowa's Jacob Hannemann and leaped at the wall to make the catch.
“On the throw to the plate, when I was at shortstop, they tell outfielders to hit the cut-off man, throw the ball right to his chest,” he said. “But I knew (Fields) was on third and there was one out. It was my only play to throw the guy out.”
Riddle was back at shortstop for Wednesday's series finale against Iowa. However, showing that he can play outfield could open possibilities for him, Manager Keith Johnson said. The Marlins brought up Harold Ramirez (.413, 13 games with Miami) for his bat. Versatility may help Riddle, he said.
“The Marlins put Harold in center field, and he had not played one second there with us,” Johnson said. “Miguel Rojas is a good-fielding shortstop. But if (the Marlins) want to get Riddle's bat in the lineup, he could play in the outfield.”
Harrison was placed on the seven-day injured list retroactive to Sunday, meaning he'll come off it Sunday at the latest. And, Galloway cleared waivers Wednesday and was in the staring lineup in left field.
Extra bases
Right-hander Riley Ferrell, who made one appearance with the Cakes — Saturday — on a rehab assignment, was sent to extended spring training in Jupiter, Fla. Ferrell was rehabbing a back injury and re-injured it. He allowed three hits but no runs in two innings. … Going into Wednesday's final game against Iowa, Gabriel Guerrero had gotten three multi-hit games — going 2-for-4 Saturday 2-for-5 Sunday and 2-for-3 Tuesday. He'd gone 6-for-16 (.400). … The Cakes begin a four-game series Thursday at Nashville. After an off day on Monday, they will have a seven-game home stand, starting Tuesday with three games against Fresno and four against Sacramento. It's New Orleans' first time this season going against those three teams. Nashville, the Oakland Athletics affiliate, is in last place in the American Northern Division.