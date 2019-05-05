Oklahoma City left fielder Kyle Garlick hit three home runs, including a two-run shot in the top of the 11th inning as the Dodgers beat the New Orleans Baby Cakes 11-9 on Sunday.
The Dodgers (10-19) won their second consecutive game in extra innings to take a 2-1 series lead with the final game Monday.
First baseman Cameron Perkins hit two home runs, giving Oklahoma City five in the game and nine in the series. It marked the second consecutive game in which the Baby Cakes fell behind by five runs.
“There are games we've scored runs early and games we've scored late,” manager Keith Johnson said. “But at no point are we out of a ballgame. But we have to get better at our execution in all facets of the game.”
New Orleans (16-14) had an excellent chance to win despite trailing by five in the fifth inning. The Baby Cakes battled back and led 6-5 after in the seventh after first baseman Matt Snyder, a left-hander, hit a three-run homer against lefty reliever Josh Smoker in a four-run inning.
However, with closer R.J. Alvarez on the mound in the ninth, Perkins, who entered with a .235 average and no home runs, homered to center field, tying the score. Each team scored a run in the 10th before Garlick's third homer highlighted a four-run 11th that sealed the victory.
Break pays off
The first 2½ weeks of season, New Orleans Baby Cakes outfielder Rivera batted .250. However, he kept pressing forward, trying harder in the batter's box.
“I was a backup outfielder for the (Miami) Marlins last season,” said Rivera, who is in his 10th professional season after being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth round in 2010 from Manuela Toro High School in Caguas, Puerto Rico. “My goal for this season is to have a good season offensively. I know I can play defense.”
From April 17-22, things sort of came to a head when Rivera went 2-for-18 (.111) during the seven-game home stand against Iowa and Omaha. The Cakes had April 23 off before it began its series the next day at Round Rock. And, the Baby Cakes manager gave Rivera that day off, too.
“KJ just gave me those days to start over,” he said. “I was working in the cage, correcting some things on my hitting stance. It was my mechanics and more my timing. I was (stepping) with my leg a little bit late, and now I'm doing it more early.
“I'm staying behind the ball, not jumping to the ball, so I can recognize pitches.”
Since returning to the lineup on April 25, Rivera has gone 13-for-36 (.361), raising his season's batting average to .269. That has given him renewed confidence, he said, and also shed a little light on how to better handle a backup role in the major leagues.
In the current series against Oklahoma City, he has gone 5-for-9 (.556). However, even through this productive stretch, Rivera's power numbers just aren't there in an era where the long ball is emphasized. He has one extra-base hit — a double. This season, he has two homers, a triple and a double in 26 games.
He batted .173 in 111 games with Miami last season, for all intents and purposes his first in the majors. He played in two games with Milwaukee during the 2017 season, going 0-for-2.
Extra bases
Shortstop J.T. Riddle was activated from the injured list Sunday, entered the game in the top of the eighth. He went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run in the 11th. He went on the list April 29 with a lower back injury.