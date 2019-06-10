Sacramento hit the first two pitches thrown by Dustin Beggs for a double and a home run, and left-hander Andrew Suarez held the New Orleans Baby Cakes to one run on four hits in six innings for a River Cats' 7-2 win.
The River Cats (33-31) won their second consecutive game in winning the series three games to one. The Baby Cakes (35-30), batting .245 in June — 13th in the Pacific Coast League — got seven scattered hits after getting just four in Sunday's loss. New Orleans went 3-4 in its seven-game home stand.
The Cakes will have Tuesday off and will begin a seven-game road trip Wednesday at El Paso (three) and Albuquerque (four) and next will play at home on June 20 vs. Nashville.
Center fielder Mike Gerber doubled to right field on the first pitch from Beggs, and first baseman Austin Slater hit Beggs' next pitch for a home run to right field and a 2-0 lead.
In the fifth, left fielder Chris Shaw hit a 464-foot, two-run homer, and catcher Francisco Pena followed with a solo shot. Pena also led off the eighth with a homer to left off Tommy Eveld.
Gallen again gets award
After Zac Gallen shut out Fresno on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts over five innings Sunday, New Orleans Baby Cakes manager Keith Johnson marveled at the right-hander's continued consistency.
“The same Gallen,” Johnson said. “He did a really good job, was efficient with his pitches and got through his work very well.”
On Monday, Gallen was selected Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (June 3-9) for the third time this season. He is the first pitcher or hitter to receive any award three times in the same season since the PCL expanded to 16 teams in 1998. Gallen also was selected for April 4-14 and April 22-28.
“It's a testament to the hard work I put in during the offseason and during the season, but at the same time I couldn't do it without the guys behind me and the catcher behind the plate,” said Gallen, who leads the league with an 8-1 record and a 1.57 earned-run average. “So, it's as much theirs as it is mine.”
Gallen didn't get a decision Sunday after being lifted his earliest of the season because of the heat of a day game. However, he lowered his ERA by .10 of a run. And, it came after a splendid outing on June 4 vs. Fresno in which he allowed one run on four hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts, the latter tying his career high set on opening night against Round Rock.
Gallen was a PCL All-Star last season when he went 8-9 with a 3.65 ERA, second in the league. However, he is having his best season since he went 5-2 with a 1.62 ERA in 2017 with St. Louis Cardinals Advanced A affiliate Palm Beach.
That, though, was in nine games. He has pitched in 12 thus far, giving up more than two earned runs once. That was on May 19 at Iowa when the Cubs got five runs on eight hits in six innings in handing him his only loss this season.
“The biggest thing for me since last season is being able to throw all four pitches (for strikes), regardless of the count,” he said. “I think it's keeping the hitters off-balance. The hitters have a certain scouting report that they are going to stick to. Anytime you can throw four pitches, it makes your job easier and their job a lot harder.
“Also, the catchers (Wilkin Castillo and since called-up Bryan Holaday) have called great games. This is the most I can remember in the last five or six years that I have not had to shake (off signs) as much. I trust a lot their knowledge of the opposing hitters.”
Extra bases
Reliever Tommy Eveld came off the injured list Monday. He went on the IL on May 27, retroactive to May 25, with a leg injury. … New Orleans is hitting .245 in June, which is 13th in the 16-team league. … Baby Cakes shortstop Micah Brown was not in the lineup Monday after Sunday going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and committing three errors. … Baby Cakes color analyst Ron Swoboda, who helped the 1969 New York Mets win the World Series, has written a book, “Here's the Catch: A memoir of the Miracle Mets and more.” He will have a book signing at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Octavia Books in New Orleans Uptown and at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Barnes & Noble on Veterans Boulevard and at 6 p.m. Thursday at Garden District Books.