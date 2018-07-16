Zac Gallen pitched six innings and limited the Oklahoma City Dodgers to one run on three hits and earned his fifth win of the season as the New Orleans Baby Cakes scored five times in the fourth inning to defeat the Dodgers 5-1.
The 'Cakes sent eight batters to the plate in the fourth inning scoring five runs on three hits. Tomas Telis drove home two with a triple and scored on a throwing error. The 'Cakes took advantage of three Dodger errors in the inning.
Brock Stewart took the loss working 6 1/3 innings.
The 'Cakes and Dodgers will play a doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 4:30 p.m.