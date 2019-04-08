New Orleans received a respite from Yordan Alvarez, but Kyle Tucker, Myles Straw and Jack Mayfield all homered Monday to help Round Rock to a 5-4 series-ending win over the New Orleans Baby cakes.
The Express won the series 3-2. The three home runs gave Round Rock 14, helped by a stiff wind blowing from right field to left. Alvarez hit four in the series but none Monday.
“Their ability to score runs with one swing of the bat haunted us in this series,” Baby Cakes manager Keith Johnson said. “But I'll take our pitchers in this park any time. The wind won't be blowing out like it was in this series too often this season.”
The Baby Cakes trailed 5-0 in the fifth inning, but pulled to one run heading into the ninth. In the bottom of the ninth, Gabriel Guerrero led off by reaching on an error, then Bryan Holaday was hit by a pitch from closer Brendan McCurry. However, Jon Berti couldn't get a bunt down to advance both runners and hit into a double play. Isaac Galloway then fouled out to catcher Garrett Stubbs, ending the game.
Running wild
A staple of first-year Baby Cakes manager's baseball philosophy is to be very aggressive on the base paths.
Five games into the season, the Baby Cakes on the base paths has had its head-scratching moments.
“We're making more outs on the bases now than people are accustomed to,” Johnson said. “That's on me. Right now, we're going to have our lumps, but when I our guys get to the major league level, they have to be aggressive and know when and when not to go.”
In the third inning of the Cakes' first game, Jon Berti singled into the gap at right but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double. Four innings later, Yadiel Rivera was on second base, and Berti grounded to shortstop. Although the ball was hit in front of Rivera, he broke for third and easily was thrown out.
Then, there was the second inning of Sunday's game in which Wilkin Castillo hit a bases-loaded soft single to left. Harold Ramirez scored, but Rivera was thrown out at home by a several feet.
Aggressive base-running has had some good results. For instance, in first game, Galloway alertly tagged on a foul ball and advanced to third. In the third game, he went halfway between second and third on a fly ball to right. He had to go back and tag, still advanced to third and later scored.
And, New Orleans stole five bases — four in Sunday's 9-6 loss.
Extra bases
The Cakes begin a seven-game road trip — three at Iowa and four at Omaha. After a day off, they resume play at home vs. Iowa and Omaha in a six-game home stand. … The Baby Cakes hit two home runs (Isan Diaz in the sixth, Rivera in the seventh), giving them five in the series. However, the Cakes went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position Monday and were 5-for-36 (.139, last in the Pacific Coast League). … The home run hit by Taylor Jones in the eighth inning that brought Round Rock to 6-5 in its 9-6 win Sunday came against Cakes reliever Brian Moran.