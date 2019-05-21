When this season began, the New Orleans Baby Cakes' Isan Diaz was rated as the Miami Marlins' No. 7 prospect and the No. 4 second base prospect in minor league baseball.
A good fielder, the Marlins like that Diaz is a left-handed hitter with some pop in his bat. With Miami having conducted a fire sale in getting rid of high-priced starters the past two seasons, Diaz is seen as the Marlins' second baseman of the future.
However, last season, he batted .245 with 10 home runs and 19 doubles in 83 games with Double-A Jacksonville last season before batting .204 with three homers in 36 games with New Orleans.
That's why Diaz's recent hitting has gained some attention. Diaz, who will be 23 on May 27 is entering Tuesday's home series opener against Oklahoma City having gone 11-for-33 (.333) in his past nine games, having gotten hits in seven, including five in a row.
“I've been working on trying to stay with the same swing, swing path,” Diaz said. “(Hitting coach Justin Mashore) has been working with me in the cage a lot really trying to focus on trying to stay on top of the ball and sticking to the fastball, that same mentality day in and day out.”
In the just-completed six-game series at Iowa, he was 8-for-21 (.381) with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and five runs. Over the past nine games, he raised his batting average from .217 to .247.
“I'm just barreling the ball up and not worrying about where it goes,” he said.
Said Mashore: “I think he's getting a little more comfortable, and he's starting to believe all the stuff he's been working on and he's applying in the game. I expect a lot more out of him than what he's been doing. I expect him to take off soon. Hopefully, if everything goes well, it will go that direction.”
Meanwhile Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro is in the last year of his contract and has hit .225 with three homers in 44 games.
Extra bases
The Marlins called outfielder Austin Dean back up on Tuesday. It is his second stint with Miami. Dean was with the parent club from April 12-19, batting .227 in six games. He went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and five RBI against Philadelphia on April 13 in his first game. However, he then went on a 18 slide in his next five. With New Orleans, he was third in the Pacific Coast League with a .365 batting average in 33 games. … The Cakes series win (4-2) at Iowa was their first since winning three of five games at Round Rock on April 24-28. Since then, New Orleans had tied three series and lost one. … Third baseman Yadil Rivera was 9-of-19 (.474) at Iowa with five home runs, one double, 11 RBI and five runs, increasing his batting average from .270 to .298.