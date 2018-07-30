The New Orleans Baby Cakes game Monday against the Tacoma Rainiers was canceled due to wet grounds.
The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. but was delayed while umpires, the Baby Cakes' ground crew, team officials and managers of both teams assessed the field's condition. The game was called at 7:45.
“Unfortunately we had a storm that came through today, and we couldn't get the tarp on the field,” general manager Cookie Rojas said. “The field just took too much water too fast. The outfield was in playable condition. The infield was too soft for (the umpires') standards.”
The outfield has drainage but the infield does not. The Baby Cakes have been in talks with the State of Louisiana for a year concerning upgrading the drainage system. Rojas said talks are ongoing.
It was to be the final game of a three-game series, which was the only meeting between the teams this season. So, it will not be made up.
Rain pelted the stadium's area around 1:30 p.m. Monday. The tarp covering, which was on the field all night, had been taken off.
“If the sun had come out around 2 (p.m.), we would have been able to play,” Rojas said. “But the sun didn't come out in full force in Metairie until about 4. It just didn't give the field enough time.”
Tacoma (53-54), which is in third place in the Pacific Coast League's Pacific North Division, won the series two games to one. New Orleans (50-57) finished their home stand 3-3 after losing three of their last four games.
Series of inconsistency
New Orleans Baby Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler often uses the word “consistency” when discussing, for instance, what it will take for a talented player to get to the major leagues.
Beyeler probably could put together a tape of his team's series against the Tacoma Rainiers to illustrate his point. Starting pitcher Zac Gallen's two-hitter in the series' second game, in which he won his third consecutive start, would be a sterling example of being consistently good.
However, that was not the case for the Baby Cakes in nearly every other area — pitching, fielding, base-running and hitting. It all added up to an unsuccessful series at home, where the Baby Cakes had achieved the fourth-best record in the Pacific Coast League.
“We preach consistency all the time, and the guys have worked hard all year,” Beyeler said. “But when these guys do things well, we tell them that the difference is that the guys in big league baseball do that every day, for the most part.”
For instance, Tyler Cloyd had pitched a one-hitter on July 24 at home in beating Reno, which is third in the PCL in batting average. He followed that in his next start, Sunday against Tacoma, by allowing six runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings.
On Saturday, Gallen left with a 5-0 lead only to see the Rainiers scored three runs against usually dependable Odrisamer Despaigne in the seventh. The rain then came, and the game was stopped.
There were positives. After four errors and four base-running gaffes on Thursday in the last game of the Reno series and two more errors in the first game against Reno, the Cakes have not had an error in their past two games.
In the middle game that Gallen pitched, center fielder Isaac Galloway's defense highlighted the team's error-less game. Galloway hustled over in the first inning to cut off a line drive in the gap by Tacoma's Gordon Beckham and hold him to a single.
In the fourth, he sprinted back to the center-field wall, leaped and robbed Cam Perkins of a home run. And, in the seventh, Zach Vincej hit a blooper to center that seemed a sure hit. Galloway came charging in and made the catch for the second out.
In Sunday's loss, shortstop Peter Mooney hit a two-out RBI triple to bring the Cakes to 7-5 and the tying run at the plate.
“We kept fighting to the final out,” Beyeler said. “We didn't win, but that was a great effort.”
Extra bases
Tuesday is a travel day, and the Cakes will fly to El Paso, Texas, for a three-game series against the Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) beginning Wednesday. El Paso won the Pacific South Division last season and currently is in first place again. The Cakes won three of four games against the Chihuahuas last season. New Orleans last won in El Paso (3-1) in 2014. The Cakes then will have a four-game series at Albuquerque (Colorado Rockies), Saturday-Tuesday. Their next home game is Aug. 9 vs. Iowa.