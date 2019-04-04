Thursday's Pacific Coast League opening-day game between New Orleans and Round Rock was postponed after all-day rain in Southeast Louisiana.
The game, which was scheduled for 7 p.m., will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday at the Shrine on Airline. The first game will begin at 5 p.m.
According to team officials, it is the first time since the franchise moved to New Orleans in 1993 that an opening day home game was rained out. New Orleans' first game was rained out on opening day, but that was in Indianapolis.
The Baby Cakes and Express will play at 7 p.m. Friday, weather permitting. Rain is forecast in the area through Monday, with a possible respite on Saturday. The five-game series between two American Southern Division opponents is scheduled to be played through Monday.
Galloway encouraged
While rain pelted the Shrine on Airline, Baby Cakes center fielder Isaac Galloway was in the batting cage, working on his swing and approach at the plate, he said.
This is his fifth season with New Orleans, and he enters already as the team's career leader in stolen bases (70), kind of a dubious distinction. However, Galloway is particularly inspired after being called up to the Miami Marlins on July 3l of last season. It was his first time in the big leagues after 11 years in the minors, spanning 947 games.
“It was very exciting,” said Galloway, 29, who was drafted in the eighth round in 2008 from Los Osos (California) High School. “There were times when I thought it would never happen.”
He participated in 43 games with the Marlins, but batted .203 (13-for-64). However, he had his highlights. He legged out an infield hit in his first plate appearance, had a double and a homer in one game, and in another game got an RBI walk-off double in a 1-0 victory against the Mets.
He is coming off his second consecutive strong spring training, hitting .323 in 23 games after batting .389 in 21 games in 2018.
“Having a good spring after going up to the Majors did a lot for my confidence,” Galloway said. “I feel as though I belong up there with those guys.
“I've been with the Marlins' organization 11 years, so they've seen everything I can do,” he said. “They didn't tell me I need to work on anything in particular. I just have to continue getting better.”