Nashville chased starter Ben Meyer with a six-run fifth inning and banged 18 hits in routing the New Orleans Baby Cakes 10-3 on Saturday.
Nashville starter Pedro Payano (1-2) held the Baby Cakes to two hits in six innings, striking out six.
The victory came one game after the Sounds (30-41) hit three consecutive home runs to start the ninth inning in a 6-5 triumph on Friday. Nashville socked two home runs among its four extra-base hits Saturday and have hit six homers in the first three games of the five-game series.
The Sounds entered the fifth leading 2-1. In the uprising, shortstop Eli White had a two-run double and second baseman Andy Ibanez a three-run homer.
The stadium was still buzzing Friday night long after the Baby Cakes' game against Nashville .
It was Star Wars Night, annually the biggest promotion of the season, and that was followed by the popular Friday fireworks display.
Only problem was that the Sounds had the biggest explosion, hitting three consecutive home runs — the last two tape-measure shots — against closer R.J. Alvarez. Six pitches, including consecutive ones on the first two homers.
Tim Grubbs said he'd never seen it in 11 years of radio broadcasts of the franchise's games. Philadelphia Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff gave up three in a row to start the game against Arizona on June 10. However, the Sounds' three came in the ninth, rallying them to a 6-5 win.
Alvarez said it wasn't a minor league thing of working on a pitch, such as a change-up. Nor, he said, did he lose his composure after the first one, setting himself up for the next two.
“The first couple of guys (in the eighth), I got out of that inning quick, felt pretty good, had my good stuff,” he said. “The (ninth), the first guy (right fielder Tyler Pill), I gave up a home run. I said 'OK, I've still gone a one-run lead (5-4). And, then I threw the next guy (first baseman Patrick Wisdom) a slider, and he got that, too. And, the third guy (designated hitter Matt Davidson), I thought I pitched him pretty well, too, and he got on a fastball in.
“It happens. It definitely was the first time it happened to me. Hopefully, it won't happen again.”
Alvarez entered the eighth looking to get his 11th save, which would have tied him for the Pacific Coast lead. He had converted saves in five of his past six opportunities, and had given up only two runs — both on June 8 — in his past 12 games, spanning 12 1/3 innings.
“I was trying to get ahead (in the count) and get the guys out,” Alvarez said about Friday night's mound implosion. “The one to Wisdom, I definitely think I left it over the plate too much.
“I talked to (pitching coach Jeremy Powell). It's something that happens to guys in a career. I've been a reliever forever. You've got to have a short memory. It's not the first home run I've given up and not the last one. Just get back out there.”
Extra bases
Infielder Deven Marrero stroked a one-out single in the sixth inning, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. That tied his career high set with Pawtucket in 2017 and Double A Portland (Maine) in 2014. … Davidson's homer Friday was the 100th allowed by the Cakes' staff, tied for seventh-most in the league.