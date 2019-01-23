Keith Johnson intends to have the New Orleans Baby Cakes playing aggressively, he said — especially on the bases.
Johnson, 47, was hired Wednesday as Baby Cakes manager, the 16th in franchise history. He was manager of the Salt Lake Bees for seven years. The Bees, Triple-A affiliates of the Los Angeles Angels, are members of the Pacific Coast League's Pacific South Division.
“With the Angels, we were definitely aggressive on the base paths — taking the extra base, stealing bases,” he said from Salt Lake City. “We will always look for an edge, making sure that outfielder stops us from running bases as opposed to us going base to base.
“That's something I've always been fond of. It's the way I played, it's the way I manage, it's the way the clubs I've been around have played.”
Johnson replaces Arnie Beyeler, who is reportedly set to become the Baltimore Orioles' first base coach.
Johnson, an infielder, was drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1992. He played one season in the Major Leagues, in 2000 with the Angels. He became a manager in the Angels' minor league system in 2001.
Johnson became Bees manager in 2011. Two years later, he was chosen PCL Manager of the Year after guiding Salt Lake to the league finals, where it lost to Omaha.
Last season, the Bees were 60-52 and in second place in the division, 2½ games behind El Paso, when Johnson was called up Aug. 5 to be an assistant to Angels manager Mike Scioscia. General Manager Billy Eppler said he wanted Johnson to work with the Angels' young infielders.
Johnson says Scioscia and Ron Roenicke, who was his minor league manager for three years, are his biggest influences.
Marlins director of player development Dick Scott said Johnson was very impressive in interviews with the teams' top officials.
“We didn't all interview him at the same time,” Scott said. “He's got a lot of experience as a player and upper-level manager. He spent some time with Mike Scioscia and his staff last year.
“We just all felt he has a really good way of communicating his message, and he cares about players. All of that is important to us.”