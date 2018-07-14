Catcher Christian Bethancourt homered leading off the top of the ninth inning, and center fielder Brett Phillips hit a two-out, two-run double to finish off the New Orleans Baby Cakes 11-8 on Saturday.
In winning the back-and-fourth game, the Sky Sox (51-40) took a 2-1 lead in the four-game series in beating New Orleans (43-49) for the 11th time in 15 games this season.
New Orleans had tied the score in the eighth on JB Shuck's forceout grounder and Austin Nola's two-out, two-run single.
Second baseman Jake Hager, the eighth-hole hitter batting .180, touched off a four-run eighth with a two-out, solo home run, as Colorado Springs took an 8-6 lead.
Peter Mooney's three-run double in the fourth inning had given the Baby Cakes a 3-1 lead. The Cakes then scored two runs in the fifth on wild pitches and led 5-2.
However, the Sox scored two unearned runs in the seventh on left fielder Tyrone Taylor's two-out single, bringing them to 5-4.
After Hager's homer, Orlando Arcia followed two walks with an RBI single off reliever Tyler Kinley, and pinch-hitter Quintin Berry hit a two-run double.
Bullpen bullish
Before Saturday's outburst by Colorado Springs, New Orleans relievers had reinforced a staff depleted by Miami Marlins call-ups in June.
That six-man starting rotation stayed well-rested and routinely went seven innings. It was the strength of the team.
However, with the loss of starters came a gain in relievers from Miami. With New Orleans in a game that was tied 3-3 heading into the eighth, Odrisamer Despaigner pitched a scoreless seventh and Jose Quijada blew away Colorado Springs in the eighth and by striking out the side in the ninth.
It pushed the bullpen’s total in this series to seven innings without allowing a hit.
“We have a lot of new guys, and they’re good,” pitching coach Jeremy Powell said. “They’ve got good stuff, and we try to fit ‘em in the games where we’re going to have a chance to be successful, and they’ve been throwing the ball good.”
There are a good, solid mix of them, and they are experienced. Nick Wittgren, who has split the past three seasons with New Orleans and Miami, and Tyler Kinley join Despaigne and Quijada. Each of them have shown they’re capable of pitching middle relief or on the back end.
Pitching more innings than their predecessors, this bullpen had allowed just two earned runs in the past 16 games spanning 38 2/3 innings heading into Saturday’s game. That is a 0.47 earned-run average. The Cakes’ bullpen had given up a whopping 19 runs in 20.0 innings (7.05 ERA) in six games before the 16-game stretch began.
Like the deep-six starters they replaced, the bullpen’s strength is partly in its numbers, Powell said.
“They’re definitely covering more innings out of the bullpen now than what (the bullpen) did before,” he said. “It just depends on who’s rested. Some guys are asked to give a little more, and they’re all stepping up in that regard.
“When it’s their turn, they’re the most rested guy, they watch the game, they kind of know how the game is playing out, and they’re old enough and have been around long enough to step up.”
Extra innings
Jeff Brigham is the Cakes’ seventh starting pitcher to make his Triple- A debut this season. The others were Sandy Alcantara, Ben Meyer, Trevor Richards, Dillon Peters, Pablo Lopez and Jarlin Garcia. … Outfielder Isaac Galloway’s home run in the third inning Friday was his ninth of the season, one behind his Triple- A career high (2016). His minor league high is 16 with Class A Greensboro in 2009.