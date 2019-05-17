DES MOINES — Yadiel Rivera hammered a pair of home runs, and Lewis Brinson crushed a home run as the Baby Cakes defeated Iowa 9-5 on Friday.
New Orleans has won two of the first three games of the series.
Elieser Hernandez made his first start in nine days and worked five innings. He allowed one run on four hits for his second win of the season.
The Baby Cakes got the scoring started in the first with a two-run home run from Brinson. His second home run of the series. New Orleans added a run in the third and scored three more in the fourth inning to knock out Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay. Brinson led the inning off with a hit batter, then Deven Marrero reached on an error and Rivera drilled a three-run home run.
Iowa got back in the game, sending nine hitters to the plate in a four-run sixth to make it a one-run game.
Kyle Keller worked out of the inning and Jeff Brigham worked the final two innings to preserve the win. The Baby Cakes improve to 22-20 with the win.
Monte’ Harrison added two more stolen bases and leads the league with 16. The multi-home run game for Rivera is the first for New Orleans, since Peter O’Brien last August.