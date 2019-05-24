Zac Gallen allowed one run on four hits through seven innings, Lewis Brinson hit an RBI double in the third and Isan Diaz a two-run homer in the fifth as New Orleans beat Oklahoma City 4-1 on Friday in Metairie.
The Baby Cakes (27-22) won the series 3-1 against Oklahoma City (16-30), their second consecutive series win. They begin a five-game series Saturday against Iowa.
Gallen (6-1), who struck out six and walked one, rebounded from his first loss on May 19 at Iowa. Oklahoma City scored in the first inning. Center fielder Shane Peterson walked with two outs, stole second and went to third on catcher Wilkin Castillo's throwing error. He continued home on center fielder Monte Harrison's throwing error to the infield.
After that, right fielder Cameron Perkins doubled in the first, shortstop Daniel Castro singled leading off the second, catcher Rocky Gale blooped a two-out single to right in the fourth, and third baseman Edwin Rios hit a two-out single to center in the sixth as the only hits against Gallen.
Touchdown Tommy
When New Orleans Baby Cakes reliever Tommy Eveld raises his arms in the touchdown signal while on the mound, it means he's gotten a save or gotten out of a jam.
“(The touchdown sign) is something I started doing in short-season (Single-A) with South Hillsboro (Ore.) in the (Arizona) Diamondbacks' organization,” said Eveld, a former all-county high school quarterback who went on to play at the University of South Florida. “They gave me the nickname 'Touchdown Tommy' and changed my walk-up sound to the Monday Night Football song, 'Heavy Action.' I closed out a game, and everyone was in the dugout, and they threw their arms up.”
Eveld's dream was to be an NFL quarterback. He played two years at quarterback at South Florida. When the Bulls switched from a pro-style offense to a spread, he said he didn't want to transfer, so he switched to safety.
“I blew my knee out, then when I came back, I blew my knee out again,” he said. “I switched to wide receiver. I played my third season at wide receiver, then tried out for the baseball team. I pitched that season, then had another knee surgery.”
Eveld had not played baseball since his sophomore season at Jesuit High School in Tampa, and he didn't play much, he said. However, in his college baseball debut against No. 7-ranked Louisville, he pitched four hitless innings with five strikeouts. He had nine saves and a 2.26 era that season.
Mainly, though, he had a mid-90s mph fastball and an effective cut slider. He was drafted in the ninth round after that season, his junior year, by the Diamondbacks. Last July 31, the Miami Marlins traded for him from Arizona, and Eveld went 3-for-3 in save opportunities in 9⅔ innings with Jacksonville.
“He is learning how to pitch,” Baby Cakes pitching coach Justin Powell said. “He has a good fastball and the right demeanor. The Marlins want to see what they've got.”
He started the season with the Cakes, and in the first game, Eveld relieved Zac Gallen, who didn't allow a hit in seven inninngs. Eveld's first pitch was hit for a home run.
“It was a 2-0 game, and I was real nervous,” he said. “After that home run, I went from being nervous to ticked off.”
He struck out the next three batters.
The Marlins have been patient with Eveld, and he's shown improvement. After giving up five runs and four home runs over his first three games (3⅓ innings), he has allowed three homers in 13 appearances spanning 18 innings.
“The highest my fastball has gotten up to is 98 mph with Hillsboro,” he said. “Here, it's gotten to 96.
“With the Marlins, I'm definitely moving up faster than with Arizona. I'm working on throwing my fastball inside better, and on a third and fourth pitch — a change-up and a curve. Batters were picking one of my two pitches — my fastball or my slider.
“I feel lucky just to be here (Triple A). I'm one step away, so hopefully I'll get there. It's a change in sport. It's still the same dream.”
Extra bases
The Marlins selected the contract of Baby Cakes catcher Bryan Holaday. Holaday was leading the Pacific Coast League in throwing out runners with 11. He batted .247. In a reserve role last season with Miami, Holaday appeared in 61 games and batted .206. Catcher Rodrigo Vigil was promoted from Double-A Jacksonville, where he played in 26 games and hit .231 and was 12-for-32 throwing out baserunners.