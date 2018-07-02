Monday's game between the New Orleans Baby Cakes and Oklahoma City Dodgers was postponed due to rain.
New Orleans (40-43) leads the home series 3-1 with the final game scheduled for Tuesday. The series had been expanded to six games because a home rainout on May 22 was made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.
This series is the final one of the season for Oklahoma City (44-35) at New Orleans. Monday's rainout will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Oklahoma City during the July 16-19 series. The actual date has to be determined.
The Baby Cakes have won the past two games and are 5-1 against the Dodgers this season.
Despaigne honored
Baby Cakes right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne was near his versatile best this past week. The Pacific Coast League honored him for it, selecting him as its Pitcher of the Week for June 25-July 1.
Despaigne pitched 102/3 scoreless innings, allowing five hits, and one walk and striking out eight.
“He gives a different look every pitch,” Baby Cakes pitching coach Jeremy Powell said. “He changes his arm slot, he changes his delivery. He's got three or four different pitches he throws from those angles. He's kind of the epitome of what it takes to keep hitters' timing off. That's what he did (in the two games).”
Starter Pablo Lopez was taken out of a home game on June 26 against Iowa with two out in the second inning after New Orleans manager Arnie Beyeler was notified by the Miami Marlins that Lopez would be called up.
Despaigne entered and and got out 15 of 18 batters in 51/3 innings, allowing two hits and one walk and striking out three in getting the win. He gave way to reliever Tyler Kinley to start the eighth inning with a 3-0 lead. The Cakes won, 3-1, ending a four-game losing streak.
Despaigne started last Monday's game against Oklahoma City. He shut out the Dodgers for five innings on five hits with no walks, striking out five. New Orleans won 2-1, its third win in four games.
Despaigne, 31, was optioned to the Cakes on June 6 after allowing five runs, but just two earned, in three games spanning 52/3 innings for the Marlins. He'd just come off the disabled list with a forearm injury.
Reports said Despaigne did not have a clear role with the Marlins, and he was replaced by Ben Meyer, who was called up from New Orleans. Despaigne was 2-0 with a 5.31 ERA in 11 games spanning 201/3 innings at Miami, including one start.
Despaigne is the second Baby Cakes pitcher to get the award this season. Meyer was selected April 30-May 6.
Extra bases
Sunday's win was the Cakes' fifth via walkoff this season. New Orleans had six the past two years combined. … A 14-inning scoreless streak by Cakes relievers was snapped when OKC left fielder Andrew Toles homered off Meyer in the eighth inning. Toles is the son of former Saints linebacker Alvin Toles (1985-88). Andrew's first name actually is Alvin. ... Jon Rodriguez got three hits (3-for-4) Sunday, his first time getting three hits in a game since going 3-for-5 on May 5 at Omaha. However, he was out from June 6-25 on the DL. … The Cakes committed one error in their past five games and are tied for the PCL lead in fielding (.983) with four teams.